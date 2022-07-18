Eliminate Dead Spots With This $199 Google Nest Router 3-Pack ($269 Off)

If you have a larger house, it can be tricky to make sure that the Wi-Fi reaches every room. If one router isn't cutting it, you may need to upgrade to a mesh router system with multiple points. And right now, you can grab this three-pack of Google Nest routers, one of our favorite mesh routers available in 2022, on sale for just $199, a whopping $269 off the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but we don't expect a discount this good to last for long.

This three-piece router system makes sure that you get a strong internet connection in every corner of your home. It provides coverage of up to 6,600 square feet, and each router is strong enough to support up to 200 devices, so you don't need to worry about bogged-down loading speeds when multiple people are connected. Each router also features its own Ethernet port for a hardwired connection as well. There's no Wi-Fi 6 support, but this system still boasts some of the fastest Wi-Fi 5 speeds we've seen in our tests. And at this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value mesh router.