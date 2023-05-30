Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Boost Your Roku TV's Sound With This TCL Alto R1 Sound Bar for $80 (Save $40)

Have a Roku TV? Pair this sound bar with your current setup to improve the sound quality of all your movies and shows.

2 min read
The TCL Alto R1 wireless 2.0 channel sound bar for Roku TV is displayed against a green background.
TCL/CNET

Most TVs come with subpar sound, because there's just not enough room in flat screens to host sizable speakers. But you don't have to sacrifice your sound quality -- you can easily upgrade your setup with a sound bar for a fuller, clearer sound. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price on TCL's Alto R1 wireless 2.0-channel sound bar for Roku TVs by $40, dropping the price to $80 for a limited time. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.   

See at Amazon

This soundbar is exclusively compatible with Roku TVs, so it will not work with other TVs or with Roku streaming devices. However, for those who already own a Roku TV or plan on buying one soon, this sound bar is an option worth considering. It pairs wirelessly with your Roku TV, which means you won't need to run cables between them, and you can use your existing Roku TV remote to control your sound bar, so you don't need to keep up with extra remotes. 

It also has a variety of settings that should make life a little easier. For example, you can automatically lower the volume on loud commercials or increase the volume of voices for a clearer sound when you're watching a movie or show. It even has an option to optimize the sound for night listening so you don't disturb others who may already be asleep. And you can stream podcasts, music and other content via Bluetooth from your phone, tablet or laptop. 

Read more: How to Buy a Soundbar in 2023

