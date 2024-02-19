eBay's Presidents Day Sale Saves You Up to $500 on Smart TVs, Robot Vacuums, Generators and More

When it comes to shopping events, Presidents Day sales can bring big savings on items like mattresses, home goods, tech and more. And retail giant eBay is getting in on the Presidents Day fun with some dramatic discounts on everything from sneakers to robot vacuums and smart TVs.

While eBay is already known for its low prices, this sale offers an additional 20% off with the promo code PRESIDENT20. To save, shop for eligible items and enter the offer code at checkout before midnight Pacific tonight, Feb. 19. You can use the promo code on top of an already discounted price for maximum savings. You can use the code up to two times, and there's no minimum purchase amount. However, keep in mind that the deal is capped at $500. eBay's offerings hundreds of items on sale so we've highlighted a few of our favorites below to keep things simple.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones: $295 Right now, you can nab a pair of the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones for just $295. Ordinarily priced at $400, they are discounted to $369. Add that 20% off coupon, and you'll save another $74, bringing the headphone price down to $295. That saves you $105. Details Save $105 $295 at eBay

Samsonite Pivot 3-piece hardside luggage set: $220 Samsonite is a popular luggage brand that takes regular spots in our roundups of the best luggage deals. This three-piece set includes a carry-on spinner, a 28-inch medium spinner and a 32-inch large spinner. You can get it in brushed silver or brushed black. The set usually costs $430. Right now, it's already discounted to $275, and with the additional 20% discount, you can save $55 more. That brings the total down to $220, a $210 savings. Details Save $210 $220 at eBay

More eBay Presidents Day deals:

Don't forget to enter the discount code PRESIDENT20 to see the extra savings.