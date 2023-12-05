Ditch Fire TV's Ads and Save 33% With This Roku Ultra Streaming Box

Following the news that Amazon is starting to display full-screen ads when owners turn on their Fire TV devices, you might be looking to ditch it in favor of something new. The Roku Ultra streaming box is one option and right now it's available with a steep discount that makes it a great option to replace Amazon's devices.

The Roku Ultra would normally sell for around $100 but if you place your order now for just $67, saving you a full third and a cool $33. You won't have to work for that discount, either, with no on-screen coupons or discount codes in sight. And ironically, the retailer making it cheaper to get rid of your Amazon Fire TV device is Amazon itself.

The Roku Ultra is at the top end of Roku's lineup and it has all of the features that you're likely to need from such a streaming device. Those features include support for 4K streaming, not to mention HDR including Dolby Vision. There's also support for Dolby Atmos for those with compatible audio systems as well.

That isn't all, either. This Roku Ultra comes with a rechargeable Roky Voice Remote Pro which does more than let you control what you're watching. By plugging in the included earbuds you'll be able to watch your favorite shows without disturbing others, making the Roku Ultra the perfect solution for late-night bedroom TV viewing. The remote also includes quick-launch buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and Paramount Plus. All of this and more is yours for just $67, but the deal is unlikely to stick around for long -- be sure to factor that into your buying decision before the price goes back up.