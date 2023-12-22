Decorate Your Home With $100 Off These Twinkly Smart String Lights

With the holiday season upon us and zeal for decoration spiking, it's never too late time to upgrade your home with some smart lighting like these Twinkly String smart lights. With 400 LEDs, this kit is much smarter than your average set of string lights, with a lot of added control and functions you can do through your phone. Not only that, but the bundle even throws in a 60-LED set of Twinkly Dots. While they are quite expensive at full price, there's a limited-time deal at Best Buy that discounts the bundle down to $120 from $220. So, if you want to get to the next level of Christmas decor, this is the thing to grab.

Probably one of the most interesting features of the Twinkly smart lights is the app control, which is much better on this second-generation version compared to the original model. Beyond just letting you control the color of the lights, you can also go into the app and individually set each LED to different colors, so you can essentially draw your own patterns on them. You can also do some animated light shows as well, with a whole selection of animations you can download from the app, making for a ton of customizability.

The 400-LED String set measures out to 105 feet, and there's a light spaced every three inches, while the 60-LED Dot set is 9.8 feet long and has a transparent wire, so they're both pretty dense in terms of bulbs. Setup is relatively easy, with the app giving you a straightforward process to pair and get started so you can get going immediately. Also, while the String lights are ostensibly marketed as tree lights, you can pretty much use them anywhere, especially since they have an IP44 rating, so they can handle the outdoors as well, which is ideal if you've already decked out your tree for this year. As for the Dots, they only have an IP20 rating, so they're for indoor use only.

Smart home integration is excellent with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. And, even better, these lights are good for year-round use, with LEDs rated to last for 30,000 hours of use, so they are great to decorate for Halloween, 4th of July weekend or just to use as day-to-day mood lighting.

