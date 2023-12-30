Create Your Own Home Theater with Xgimi Projectors: Up to 42% Off Right Now
One of our favorite portable projectors gets a major discount.
If you want to cultivate more quality time with your loved ones without leaving the comfort of your own home or -- in better weather -- your own backyard, a portable home movie projector is probably already on your list. Right now, one of our favorite portable movie projector brands, Xgimi, is having an end-of-the-year sale, where you can save up to 42% off at Amazon as well as on the Xgimi site.
Amazon offers a wide variety plus reliable shipping from Prime, so it's an easy choice to shop for these projectors at Amazon, but the Xgimi site is offering many of the same deals. For example, you'll find the Xgimi Horizon Pro on sale at Amazon for $1,100, a 35% discount on the regular Amazon price of $1,699. The same projector is listed on Xgimi's site on sale for $1,099, down from its list price of $1,899. Either way, you save a bundle.
At the time of this writing, the Halo Plus, which was ranked by CNET's experts as the best 1080p home projector, was unavailable at Amazon, however, you can nab it for $200 off the regular retail price at Xgimi's site, making it just $649. Add to your new projector some of the best home theater speakers available, and you'll soon have your own living room tricked out for an epic movie night.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Home Entertainment Guides
TVs
Streaming & TV Accessories
Speakers
Projectors
Other Home Entertainment