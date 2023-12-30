Create Your Own Home Theater with Xgimi Projectors: Up to 42% Off Right Now

If you want to cultivate more quality time with your loved ones without leaving the comfort of your own home or -- in better weather -- your own backyard, a portable home movie projector is probably already on your list. Right now, one of our favorite portable movie projector brands, Xgimi, is having an end-of-the-year sale, where you can save up to 42% off at Amazon as well as on the Xgimi site.

Amazon offers a wide variety plus reliable shipping from Prime, so it's an easy choice to shop for these projectors at Amazon, but the Xgimi site is offering many of the same deals. For example, you'll find the Xgimi Horizon Pro on sale at Amazon for $1,100, a 35% discount on the regular Amazon price of $1,699. The same projector is listed on Xgimi's site on sale for $1,099, down from its list price of $1,899. Either way, you save a bundle.

At the time of this writing, the Halo Plus, which was ranked by CNET's experts as the best 1080p home projector, was unavailable at Amazon, however, you can nab it for $200 off the regular retail price at Xgimi's site, making it just $649. Add to your new projector some of the best home theater speakers available, and you'll soon have your own living room tricked out for an epic movie night.