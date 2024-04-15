Buy an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker and Get a Free TP-Link Smart Bulb
These Amazon Echo smart speakers all come with a free smart bulb.
Whether you're just getting started or are looking to grow your collection of smart home gadgets, this deal is a great option. With Amazon now offering some of its Echo smart speakers with a free TP-Link smart bulb thrown in for good measure, now might be the perfect time to smarten up your home and save some cash in the process.
A great smart light can be a good way to get started in the world of smart homes and accessories. The same can be said for a smart speaker, so when you get the chance to get one of each in a discounted bundle, you'd be wise to sit up and take notice. Today, Amazon will give you a free TP-Link smart bulb when you buy an Echo Smart speaker with prices starting from just $23.
There are a number of different Echo devices on offer here including the rather excellent Echo Show 5. It comes with a 5-inch display and a color bulb included for just $90 right now. Looking to spend as little as possible? The Echo Pop in a variety of colors, again with the same color smart bulb included, is yours for just $23. Who said that smart homes were expensive? There are plenty of options and colorways available but these are limited-time deals, so we know that they won't last for long. That's something to consider if any of these smart speaker deals take your fancy.
Try not to be too downhearted if you do miss out, though. Our collection of the very best smart home deals is sure to have something for everyone and every budget.
