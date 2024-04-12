Bop Along and Get Up to $30 Off Your New Apple HomePod Smart Speaker

Siri might not be all that great, but the Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini are still among the best smart speakers around thanks to their great audio quality. They have tons of features that set them apart from cheaper alternatives, and right now you can pick one up with a saving of up to $30 depending on which model you choose. You'll even get some free services thrown in for good measure.

Best Buy's sale covers both of Apple's smart speaker options, with the HomePod mini available in a range of different colors for just $80 right now. The speaker still manages to fill a room with 360-degree audio despite its diminutive form factor while you can pair a couple of them with an Apple TV for the ultimate in audio. AirPlay support also makes them great for playing audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac as well. Each HomePod Mini has built-in microphones for making Siri requests and more, too.

Prefer your HomePod to have a little more bass? The larger HomePod is where it's at, and now you can get one for just $270 as part of this sale. Two colors are available and you'll get all of the same features as the smaller model but with the addition of even better sound. The larger size allows for improved acoustics and deep, thumping bass and just a single HomePod can fill an entire room with warm, colorful sound.

We don't know how long these prices are going to stick around, so factor that into your buying decision. But we do know that buyers will also get three free months of Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus and Apple Music with their purchase. As if that wasn't enough, four months of Apple Arcade is included absolutely gratis as well.