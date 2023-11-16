Black Friday Pixel Sale Takes Up to 25% Off Unlocked Google Phones

If you're in the market for a phone upgrade but don't want to get tied into a lengthy carrier contract, a new early Black Friday sale on unlocked Google Pixel phones at Amazon could be just the ticket. There's no need to worry about opening a new line or trading in your old device, and you can nab one of the best Android phones on the market while saving as much as $400. The deals are also available directly at the Google Store.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

The current flagship of Google is the Pixel 8 Pro, which has been discounted to $859 from $1,059. Just be aware that CNET's Andrew Lanxon found some early issues with the Pixel 8 Pro cameras. If you don't care as much about having a flagship, you could go for the Pixel 8, which was much better reviewed and is a direct upgrade from the Pixel 7. You can grab the Pixel 8 for $549 instead of $600.

If you're upgrading from an older phone, you can go for 2022's Pixel 7 lineup. The larger, 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $649 instead of $899. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is available for $449. Alternatively, if you need something a bit more budget-friendly, you could go for the Pixel 7A, which is going for $374 instead of $499.

For those on the cutting edge, Google is also discounting its Pixel Fold tablet and phone hybrid. Since it's only the first generation foldable from Google, it still has some room from improvement and doesn't really stack up against something like the Samsung Z Fold 5. That said, it's a great way to get into foldables if you are in the Google ecosystem, and you can pick one up at a huge $400 discount.

There are a variety of color and configuration options in the sale, and even cases to grab for these devices, so be sure to check out the complete sale. Also, if you aren't convinced with the Google Pixel, be sure to check out some of these other Black Friday phone deals.