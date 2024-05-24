Best Yard and Outdoor Deals for Memorial Day: Save Big on Smokeless Fire Pits, Outdoor Furniture and More

We've made it through the cold of winter, and it's time to enjoy the summertime by getting outside. To take full advantage of your outdoor experience, it's best to have some things to make it a bit more comfortable, like an excellent fire pit, a new grill or even something as simple as adding some outdoor string lights. Regardless of what your space needs, this Memorial Day weekend is the best time to save money on those things.

Even on a warm summer night, having a nice fire creates an ambiance that puts the cherry on top of a great evening. What's even better is sitting around that fire, so you might want to consider some nice outdoor furniture. We've scoured the web for the best Memorial Day sales to help you spruce up your outdoor space for the perfect summer.

Best overall Memorial Day fire pit and outdoor deals

Memorial Day weekend yard and outdoor deals

Solo Stove Yukon + Stand 2.0 Save $155 Solo Stove is the name that really pushed the trend of smokeless fire pits, and for good reason. Its products are durable, reliable and attractive. I'm highlighting the Memorial Day deal for the Yukon + Stand 2.0, but nearly everything the brand sells is now discounted on the Solo Stove website. But as for the Yukon 2.0 fire pit, I've been testing this stove for a few weeks now, and it works wonderfully. At 27 inches around, it is a good size to offer adequate lighting, enough heat and no smoke. This deal nets you a stand for almost free, so while you could opt for just the stove itself, but for only $20 extra, the stand is a no-brainer add-on. And while it isn't discounted, Solo Stove and WhistlePig Whiskey just released an awesome collaboration product that is perfect for summertime. $420 at Solo Stove

Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set Save $150 An outdoor patio is nice, but an outdoor living space is even better. This is where a nice set of outdoor furniture comes into play. This 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set from Mainstays makes that patio a bit more comfortable. It comes with two chairs and a small couch, all with red outdoor fabric-covered cushions. Then you also get a nice table with a tempered glass top. Everything has a metal frame for added durability. At only $148 for the entire set, it's hard not to make the buy. $148 at Walmart

TIKI Smokeless 25 in. Patio Fire Pit Save $100 Like Solo Stove, Tiki is another well-known brand in the outdoor space. This Smokeless 25 in. Patio Fire Pit has a great look to it and offers some nice amenities out of the box. With an integrated ashtray, legs, cover, and slatted look are sure to fit into your patio space wonderfully. Adding in the fact that when you have a fire you won't have smoke filling your clothes or home makes this a great choice for your outdoor areas. $295 at Amazon

Green All-Weather Metal Outdoor Picnic Table Bench Set Save $118 Few pieces of outdoor furniture are as iconic as the picnic table. The Alpulon Green All-Weather Metal Outdoor Picnic Table Bench Set brings that classic picnic table in a fun green color with a wood texture. However, the table and seats are made from all-weather plastic, mounted to a metal base for added durability. $171 at The Home Depot

Aoxun Fire Pit 30-inch with Grill Outdoor Wood Burning 2 in 1 Fire Pit with Fire Poker Save $20 Cooking over an open fire is the ultimate summertime experience. This fire pit from Aoxun isn't smokeless, but it's perfectly set up to not only provide ambiance to your evening but also act as a grill. This package nets you the 30-inch fire pit, a swing-away grill top, a spark cover and a fire poke for only $80. The grill size is 21 inches, so you'll have plenty of space for your burgers and hot dogs. When the cook is over, just swing the grill out of the way, put on the spark-arresting top and enjoy the night. $80 at Amazon

More yard and outdoor deals for Memorial Day Weekend

Brian Bennett/CNET

Should I buy a fire pit on Memorial Day?

Fire pits are not only a great way to further enjoy your outdoor space, but also safer than building a fire directly on the ground. Smokeless fire pits take it a bit further but adding a second combustion to further reduce any sparks and other hot debris that might typically get carried out of the fire pit by the heat. Regardless of the type you choose, saving money is never bad.

Should I buy patio furniture on Memorial Day?

It comes down to whether you have the space and are in the market for some. Saving money is great, but there are more factors to consider when buying furniture. While a full outdoor furniture set sometimes makes sense on a patio, a picnic table is perfect for many other situations. So make sure you think of how and where you'll use it. Along with this question, you may want to ask yourself these other outdoor furniture questions to ensure you make the right purchase for your outdoor space.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

In short, basically everything. So many different types of products are on sale during Memorial Day Weekend. Aside from outdoor furniture and fire pits, grills and smokers are getting great discounts, as are appliances and smart home devices.