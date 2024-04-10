Best Wellness Products to Snag During Sephora's Savings Event

The Sephora Savings Event is here, and if you're anything like me, you're easily overwhelmed by all of the goodies you can choose from. Our wellness editors curated the best products to elevate your self-care routine -- from skincare essentials to hair growth supplements.

Sephora reward members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off products from the Sephora Collection when you use the code YAYSAVE at check out.

CNET wellness editors' top picks for the Sephora sale

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in molecular repair hair mask $75 at Sephora Utilizing molecular technology, the K18 repair hair mask targets and repairs damaged hair from bleach, heat, color and chemical services at a cellular level, rather than coating your hair strands like traditional masks. It works by reconnecting broken keratin chains in the hair, helping restore strength and elasticity. This hair mask is suitable for all hair types and textures. $75 at Sephora

Sephora Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen sunscreen SPF 30 $40 at Sephora Another Supergoop! plug because we love this brand so much. The Mineral Sheerscreen sunscreen offers 100% mineral SPF 30 that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, making it ideal for those wanting a non-chemical sunscreen. Most mineral sunscreens leave a white cast on your skin, especially if you have tanned or brown skin. This sunscreen is lightly tinted to blend seamlessly with your skin tone. $40 at Sephora

Sephora HigherDOSE Red light therapy face mask $349 at Sephora I've been using this red LED light face mask since January and have noticed my complexion become so much brighter, clearer and less prone to blemishes. The HigherDOSE face mask uses red and near infrared light therapy to target fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes. This mask is one of the few FDA-cleared LED devices on the market and is made of medical-grade silicone. It does cost a pretty penny at $349. However, I've gotten red light therapy facials for around $100 per session. With this face mask, you get unlimited red light therapy in the comfort of your home. $349 at Sephora