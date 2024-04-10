Best Wellness Products to Snag During Sephora's Savings Event
It's not too late to get your hands on the best wellness products to elevate your self-care game. Here are our top picks.
The Sephora Savings Event is here, and if you're anything like me, you're easily overwhelmed by all of the goodies you can choose from. Our wellness editors curated the best products to elevate your self-care routine -- from skincare essentials to hair growth supplements.
Sephora reward members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off products from the Sephora Collection when you use the code YAYSAVE at check out.
CNET wellness editors' top picks for the Sephora sale
If you want a facial sunscreen that doubles as skincare, is lightweight and leaves your skin glowy and dewy, you'll want to try the Glowscreen SPF 40 by Supergoop! This sunscreen is lightly tinted, which provides a sheer coverage that blends seamlessly with your makeup (also looks great without any makeup).
This sunscreen is also vegan, for those looking for cruelty-free options.
If you're on TikTok, you're no stranger to the Sleepy Girl Mocktail trend. While you can use any magnesium powder you prefer for this recipe, the viral recipe on TikTok calls for the Magnesi-Om by Moon Juice. This powder uses a blend of three bioavailable (easily absorbable by your body) forms of magnesium combined with L-theanine, for maximum relaxation. If you need a little help falling asleep, you should check this supplement out.
Nutrafol is a renowned brand in the hair growth supplements industry, and for good reason. The brand takes a holistic approach to addressing root causes of hair thinning and loss, formulating its products with key, clinically proven ingredients like hydrolyzed marine collagen and saw palmetto. Our nutrition and fitness writer has been testing Nutrafol for a month and has experienced less shedding.
The SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery moisturizer by Tower 28 Beauty is formulated with gentle ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and allantoin that are great for sensitive skin. One of our wellness editors claims it's the only moisturizer that doesn't exacerbate her eczema.
This moisturizer is noncomedogenic, alcohol-free and fragrance-free.
Utilizing molecular technology, the K18 repair hair mask targets and repairs damaged hair from bleach, heat, color and chemical services at a cellular level, rather than coating your hair strands like traditional masks. It works by reconnecting broken keratin chains in the hair, helping restore strength and elasticity.
This hair mask is suitable for all hair types and textures.
The Noni Glow Radiant face oil delivers a nourishing and rejuvenating boost to your skin. This face oil is infused with organic rose hip oil, jojoba seed oil and sea buckthorn, which work together to smooth and brighten your skin.
KORA Organics is a cruelty-free brand and is certified organic and natural by Ecocert/COSMOS, a global third-party certifying agency that follows strict organic guidelines and regulations for ingredients and the manufacturing process.
Another Supergoop! plug because we love this brand so much. The Mineral Sheerscreen sunscreen offers 100% mineral SPF 30 that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, making it ideal for those wanting a non-chemical sunscreen. Most mineral sunscreens leave a white cast on your skin, especially if you have tanned or brown skin. This sunscreen is lightly tinted to blend seamlessly with your skin tone.
I've been using this red LED light face mask since January and have noticed my complexion become so much brighter, clearer and less prone to blemishes. The HigherDOSE face mask uses red and near infrared light therapy to target fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes. This mask is one of the few FDA-cleared LED devices on the market and is made of medical-grade silicone.
It does cost a pretty penny at $349. However, I've gotten red light therapy facials for around $100 per session. With this face mask, you get unlimited red light therapy in the comfort of your home.
Infused with a blend of rosemary, tea tree and castor oils, this prewash treatment helps clarify the scalp, remove excessive product buildup and soothe itchy skin. You can use it as a prewash or as an overnight mask to moisturize your hair. I particularly like that it's lightweight and leaves no greasy residue.
This hair oil is gluten-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free and comes in recyclable packaging.