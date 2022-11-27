HP Laptop 17 (2022) Review: A Big Laptop For Small Budgets

HP has four lines of consumer laptops: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion and the plainly named HP Laptop. Available in 14-, 15- and 17-inch sizes, the entry-level HP Laptop line focuses mainly on delivering the best performance possible for less money. The bodies are plastic, they have few ports, and when it comes to extra features and conveniences, there really aren't any. That's completely understandable (up to a point, anyway); prices when on sale .

The low prices extend to the 17.3-inch size, too, so you can get a larger display in a portable, reasonably slim body with good performance for home office tasks, entertainment and just general computing. Battery life was all right also at nearly 9 hours in our tests. Plus, so you can balance price and performance to match your needs. (If you need help figuring out your needs, check out our complete guide to buying a budget laptop.)

7.5 HP Laptop 17 (2022) Like Good performance, battery life

Many configuration options

Starts under $500 Don't Like USB-C port can't be used for power or display output

No option to add a backlit keyboard

HP sells multiple customizable versions of the Laptop 17 or . I recommend the if your budget allows it. Although the model I tested was , the build-to-order 17z-cp100 gives you a chance to tweak it with the same higher-end components to better fit your budget. However, if you want access to all the components HP offers for the Laptop 17, look at or . HP also has a customizable Laptop 17 available . HP Australia doesn't sell the 17-inch size, but the 14- and 15-inch models are available .

HP Laptop 17 Price as reviewed $650 Display size/resolution 17-inch 1,920x1,080 display CPU 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 55625U Memory 8GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM Graphics 512MB Intergrated AMD Radeon Graphics Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Ports USB-C (5Gbps), USB-A (x2, 5Gbps), HDMI 1.4b, combo audio jack Networking MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo Operating system Windows 11 Home

Josh Goldman/CNET

Again, HP makes a lot of component combinations available. Along with Intel or AMD processors, it can be configured with 8, 12 or 16 gigabytes of memory; up to a 1TB solid-state drive or a combination of a 1TB hard drive and an SSD; a 1,920x1,080-pixel display or a 1,600x900 display with or without touch; and a choice of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or faster Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). HP also gives you a choice of body colors including white, silver, blue and gold, although the options vary by configuration.

What's disappointing is HP doesn't offer the option to upgrade the keyboard to one with backlighting. The HP Laptop 17's keyboard feels fine with a tactile pop to the keys, and the large white key legends stand out on the black keys of my review unit. The keyboards are color matched to the body (the white body has white keys), and lighter colors have black legends. However, none of the configurations come with a backlit keyboard. That's not unusual given the low starting price. But it's also not unusual to offer backlighting as an upgrade.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Along that line, while the HP Laptop 17 has an OK port assortment for its price, it's missing a couple of connections you might be looking for. There is no SD or microSD card slot. There is no Ethernet jack. And, although there is an HDMI out for an external display, the laptop's USB-C port does not support a second display. The USB-C port can also not be used for powering or charging the laptop; it uses a power adapter with a barrel connector instead.

If a backlit keyboard and a better port assortment are important to you, consider moving up to the Pavilion line. Unfortunately, HP doesn't currently sell a 17-inch Pavilion laptop. The big screen of the Laptop 17 is definitely a plus for the price.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Backed by good processing performance and battery life, the HP Laptop 17 is a good deal. Its size isn't ideal for frequent travel, but it's also not extraordinarily heavy like old 17-inch models. Also, because HP used slimmer bezels around the display, I was able to fit the Laptop 17 into a backpack made for 16-inch laptops.

What's nice about the 17-inch size is that it's enough space to work comfortably with multiple windows side by side. The HDMI out can be used with an external monitor for when you do want more room, but you also might find that you don't need it. The size and price also make it a good choice for a family computer. It takes up less room than a full desktop setup, it's potentially less expensive, and it can easily be moved around the house. Again, the HP Laptop 17 lets you get the best performance possible for less money. You'll still want to wait for a sale, though.

How we test computers The review process for laptops, desktops, tablets and other computer-like devices consists of two parts: performance testing under controlled conditions in the CNET Labs and extensive hands-on use by our expert reviewers. This includes evaluating a device's aesthetics, ergonomics and features. A final review verdict is a combination of both objective and subjective judgments. The list of benchmarking software we use changes over time as the devices we test evolve. The most important core tests we're currently running on every compatible computer include: Primate Labs Geekbench 5, Cinebench R23, PCMark 10 and 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra. A more detailed description of each benchmark and how we use it can be found in our How We Test Computers page.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 8239 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 7254 HP Pavilion 14 7034 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 2-in-1 6317 HP Laptop 17 5880 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (multicore) Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 8144 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 7224 HP Laptop 17 7098 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 2-in-1 6923 HP Pavilion 14 5493 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition HP Laptop 17 5781 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 5301 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 5272 HP Pavilion 14 4980 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 2-in-1 4651 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Wild Life Extreme Unlimited Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 3179 HP Pavilion 14 2809 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 2-in-1 2469 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 2407 HP Laptop 17 1720 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test (minutes) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 643 Dell Inspiron 14 7420 2-in-1 577 HP Laptop 17 530 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 420 HP Pavilion 14 411 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance