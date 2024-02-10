Best Last-Minute Amazon Deals for Valentine: Save on Chocolates, Flowers and More
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, now is the time to do that last-minute shopping for extra gifts.
With Valentine's Day just a few days away, if you've been putting off buying gifts or want to do a bit of last-minute shopping, you're in luck. There are a ton of great Valentine's Day Amazon deals for you to pick up, and most of them will deliver before Feb 14, assuming you grab them quickly enough. To that end, we've done our best to scour all the good Amazon Deals this weekend and grab our favorites that we think will make the most impact. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides for a few more ideas (even if they're for yourself).
Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend
One of the quintessential gifts to give on Valentine's Day is chocolate, and this basket from Broadway Basketeers is pretty impressive. It's jam-packed with various things, from chocolate graham crackers to chocolate-coated pretzels. Even better, you can put a personalized message on it, and if you order it quickly, you can get it before Valentine's Day with Amazon's fastest delivery.
Not every Valentine's Day gift has to be ostentatious, and nothing says love more than this gorgeous heart-shaped succulent plant. It's perfect for those who have a partner with a green thumb or a love of plants, and it's also not too expensive, so it's a nice, lasting gift for those on a budget.
While it's absolutely true that a coffee machine may not be a traditional Valentine's Day gift, there's almost certainly a person in your life who can't live without their coffee. As such, it's a very thoughtful gift for those who really need that coffee every morning, and even better, they'll be thinking of you when they have it.
Another very common gift to give during Valentine's Day is a wallet, and it makes sense since most guys tend not to think about them too much until they're disintegrating. Luckily, that can be pre-empted with a whole new wallet, and this one from Serman Brands is great as it's thin, comes in several different colors, and even has an RFID blocker.
It's nearly impossible to have a list of Valentine's Day gifts without including some form of rose. While not everybody celebrates with flowers, if you do, these 17 roses from Perfectione are an excellent choice. Not only are they real, but they can last between two to three years, so although they're a bit pricey, they're worth the cost.
It's always nice to wind down after a long and stressful day of work, and these aromatherapy shower steamers are a great Valentine's Day gift for those who love a long shower. This deal is on a variety pack with six different scents to try out, so if your partner likes what they smell, you can always invest in getting more of a specifc one.
If your loved one has an iPhone and is looking for a good pair of earbuds, then it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal will knock a significant amount off, and if that's still a bit pricey, the AirPods Pro original are going for a bit cheaper, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead.
Another gift that's not really a traditional Valentine's Day one, but if you and your loved ones are constantly struggling with Wi-Fi connectivity, this Wi-Fi extender makes a lot of sense. It's a great choice to help get your Wi-Fi where you need it to be with minimal effort, and for this price, you might as well buy two.
Air fryers are great, but if you're looking for something with a few more functions, this Ninja gadget may be just the thing. It's a perfect gift that everybody can use, especially if it's a household that loves cooking, since it can both air fry and bake, so everybody can enjoy it.
