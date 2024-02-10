Best Last-Minute Amazon Deals for Valentine: Save on Chocolates, Flowers and More

CNET/Various

With Valentine's Day just a few days away, if you've been putting off buying gifts or want to do a bit of last-minute shopping, you're in luck. There are a ton of great Valentine's Day Amazon deals for you to pick up, and most of them will deliver before Feb 14, assuming you grab them quickly enough. To that end, we've done our best to scour all the good Amazon Deals this weekend and grab our favorites that we think will make the most impact. Also, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides for a few more ideas (even if they're for yourself).

Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend



Broadway Basketeers Broadway Basketeers Chocolate Food Gift Basket: $40 Save $7 One of the quintessential gifts to give on Valentine's Day is chocolate, and this basket from Broadway Basketeers is pretty impressive. It's jam-packed with various things, from chocolate graham crackers to chocolate-coated pretzels. Even better, you can put a personalized message on it, and if you order it quickly, you can get it before Valentine's Day with Amazon's fastest delivery. $40 at Amazon

Costa Farms Costa Farms Hoya Heart Plant: $18 Save $2 Not every Valentine's Day gift has to be ostentatious, and nothing says love more than this gorgeous heart-shaped succulent plant. It's perfect for those who have a partner with a green thumb or a love of plants, and it's also not too expensive, so it's a nice, lasting gift for those on a budget. $18 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $80 Save: $20 While it's absolutely true that a coffee machine may not be a traditional Valentine's Day gift, there's almost certainly a person in your life who can't live without their coffee. As such, it's a very thoughtful gift for those who really need that coffee every morning, and even better, they'll be thinking of you when they have it. $80 at Amazon

Serman Brands Serman Brands Money Clip Wallet: $22 Save $13 Another very common gift to give during Valentine's Day is a wallet, and it makes sense since most guys tend not to think about them too much until they're disintegrating. Luckily, that can be pre-empted with a whole new wallet, and this one from Serman Brands is great as it's thin, comes in several different colors, and even has an RFID blocker. $22 at Amazon

Perfectione Perfectione Roses: $42 Save $43 It's nearly impossible to have a list of Valentine's Day gifts without including some form of rose. While not everybody celebrates with flowers, if you do, these 17 roses from Perfectione are an excellent choice. Not only are they real, but they can last between two to three years, so although they're a bit pricey, they're worth the cost. $42 at Amazon

Body Restore Body Restore Shower Steamers: $16 Save $5 It's always nice to wind down after a long and stressful day of work, and these aromatherapy shower steamers are a great Valentine's Day gift for those who love a long shower. This deal is on a variety pack with six different scents to try out, so if your partner likes what they smell, you can always invest in getting more of a specifc one. $16 at Amazon

Apple/CNET Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 Save $59 If your loved one has an iPhone and is looking for a good pair of earbuds, then it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of quality and features. While they are quite expensive, this deal will knock a significant amount off, and if that's still a bit pricey, the AirPods Pro original are going for a bit cheaper, but not by much, so it's worth grabbing these instead. $190 at Amazon