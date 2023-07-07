Best early Prime Day deals on laptops

This 14-inch laptop regularly sells for about $930 and gets you impressive specs for the price. Its performance was strong and it can handle basic content creation such as editing photos and video. And although it's not made specifically for it, the Swift X 14 makes a good casual gaming laptop, thanks to its entry-level Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. Battery life lasted for more than 12 hours in our tests, too.

There is one catch to getting this Prime Day deal, however: It's available by invitation only. Because supplies are limited at its $630 sale price, you have to request an invitation from Amazon through a button on its Amazon product page. Still, if you're in the market for a small laptop with extra graphics performance capabilities, request the invite.

Read our Acer Swift X 14 review.