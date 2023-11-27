X
Best Cyber Monday Deals on Kitchen Gear, Cookware and Food Subscriptions

From coffee clubs to luxury cutlery and cookware, these are the best Cyber Week price drops for home cooks and food lovers.

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals, I scoured the web and found sales on meat, seafood and meal delivery that amount to pennies on the dollar if you order now. There are also cheap kitchen appliances and up to 75% off luxury cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and Caraway. In short, our favorite purveyors of food -- and the essential tools you need to make it -- are making huge price cuts in the days after Thanksgiving.

purple carrot meals

Our favorite meal delivery services and kitchen brands are slashing prices for Black Friday.

 Purple Carrot

I've been tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday for several years and can say with confidence that this year's sales marathon is one of the best yet for deals on small cooking appliances, cookware meal delivery and other essential kitchen gear.

Below you'll find a list of the best live kitchen cookware, small appliance and meal delivery deals available to shop. These are the ones I'm buying or telling friends and family about. No fluff here, just the good stuff that I've personally tested and loved or use every day; many of it at prices you won't see this low until this time next year, if ever.

I'll continue to update this list of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals as new deals go live and others expire.

Best Cyber Monday meal kit and food delivery deals

  • Trade Coffee Subscription: Save 30% on one of our favorite coffee clubs.
  • Fresh N Lean: Save 50% on your first order of our favorite prepared meal delivery service.
  • Fulton Fish seafood subscription: Save 15% across your first four boxes with code CYBER.
  • Fellow Coffee: Save 20% sitewide on coffee beans, subscriptions and supplies.
  • Blue Apron: Get $200 off (25 meals) across your first six orders.
  • Purple Carrot (editor's pick): Get 60% off your first two boxes, plus free shipping on our favorite plant-based meal kits.
  • ButcherBox: Try the meat subscription and get two free ribeyes in every box for a year, plus $100 off ($20 off each of your first five weeks)
  • Home Chef Try the budget meal kit service and get $140 off across your first five boxes.
  • Goldbelly: Save 20% sitewide on prepared foods and meal kits with code GOLDFRIDAY20.
  • iGourmet: Save 20% on orders over $99 from our favorite gourmet market with code CYBERWEEK23.
  • Snake River Farms: Save up to 15% on orders over $99 of American Wagyu with code CYBER23.
  • Sakara Life: Save 25% on a fresh vegan food cleanse with code BLACKFRIDAY2023.
  • Fly by Jing: Save up to 50% on chili crisp and other cult-favorite condiments
  • Zwilling: Save as much as 75% on knives, cookware and more kitchen essentials.
  • Ninja Kitchen: Take up to 50% off high-performance, blenders, toasters and more.
Best Black Friday deals on kitchen tools and small appliances

Best Black Friday cookware deals

