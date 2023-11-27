Best Cyber Monday Deals on Kitchen Gear, Cookware and Food Subscriptions
From coffee clubs to luxury cutlery and cookware, these are the best Cyber Week price drops for home cooks and food lovers.
Best deals right now
Turn all your organic waste and kitchen scraps into fuel for the garden.
This pretty piece of French cookware is the ultimate in kitchen luxury. A pot you'll use often and have forever.
If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals, I scoured the web and found sales on meat, seafood and meal delivery that amount to pennies on the dollar if you order now. There are also cheap kitchen appliances and up to 75% off luxury cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and Caraway. In short, our favorite purveyors of food -- and the essential tools you need to make it -- are making huge price cuts in the days after Thanksgiving.
I've been tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday for several years and can say with confidence that this year's sales marathon is one of the best yet for deals on small cooking appliances, cookware meal delivery and other essential kitchen gear.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Below you'll find a list of the best live kitchen cookware, small appliance and meal delivery deals available to shop. These are the ones I'm buying or telling friends and family about. No fluff here, just the good stuff that I've personally tested and loved or use every day; many of it at prices you won't see this low until this time next year, if ever.
I'll continue to update this list of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals as new deals go live and others expire.
Best Cyber Monday meal kit and food delivery deals
- Trade Coffee Subscription: Save 30% on one of our favorite coffee clubs.
- Fresh N Lean: Save 50% on your first order of our favorite prepared meal delivery service.
- Fulton Fish seafood subscription: Save 15% across your first four boxes with code CYBER.
- Fellow Coffee: Save 20% sitewide on coffee beans, subscriptions and supplies.
- Blue Apron: Get $200 off (25 meals) across your first six orders.
- Purple Carrot (editor's pick): Get 60% off your first two boxes, plus free shipping on our favorite plant-based meal kits.
- ButcherBox: Try the meat subscription and get two free ribeyes in every box for a year, plus $100 off ($20 off each of your first five weeks)
- Home Chef Try the budget meal kit service and get $140 off across your first five boxes.
- Goldbelly: Save 20% sitewide on prepared foods and meal kits with code GOLDFRIDAY20.
- iGourmet: Save 20% on orders over $99 from our favorite gourmet market with code CYBERWEEK23.
- Snake River Farms: Save up to 15% on orders over $99 of American Wagyu with code CYBER23.
- Sakara Life: Save 25% on a fresh vegan food cleanse with code BLACKFRIDAY2023.
- Fly by Jing: Save up to 50% on chili crisp and other cult-favorite condiments
- Zwilling: Save as much as 75% on knives, cookware and more kitchen essentials.
- Ninja Kitchen: Take up to 50% off high-performance, blenders, toasters and more.
Best Black Friday deals on kitchen tools and small appliances
Turn all your organic waste and kitchen scraps into fuel for the garden.
- Fluicer citrus juicer (editor’s pick): $12 (save $5)
- Henckels 3-piece knife set: $45 (save $44)
- Ninja 4-quart air fryer (editor's pick): $80 (save $50)
- Breville Smart Mini toaster: $128 (save $32)
- KitchenAid Classic stand mixer: $240 (save $90)
- Philips automatic espresso maker: (editor's pick): $329 (save $170)
- Splatter Dom splatter guard (editor's pick): $28 (save $12)
- Ninja Twisti personal blender (editor's pick): $80 (save $60)
- KitchenAid 3.5-cup food chopper: $45 (save $15)
- Breville Pro Blender and Juicer: $200 (save $200)
- Ninja Megasystem Blender: $100 (save $100)
- Bella 8-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $80)
- Keurig K Mini: $60 (save $40)
- Ninja Foodi air-frying toaster (editor's pick): $150 (save $80)
- Gourmia 6-quart air fryer: $48 (save $32)
- De'Longhi espresso machine with milk frother: $150 (save $50)
- AeroGarden: Save 50% sitewide on indoor smart gardens
- Vitamix: Save up to 40% on beloved power blenders
Best Black Friday cookware deals
This pretty piece of French cookware is the ultimate in kitchen luxury. A pot you'll use often and have forever.
- Made In: Save up to 40% on luxury cookware.
- All-Clad: Save up to 75% on the cult-favorite cookware.
- Misen: Save 50% on select cookware.
- GreenPan: Save up to 65% on nontoxic, ceramic cookware.
- Le Creuset ceramic bakeware set: $56 (save $19)
- Hexclad: Save up to 50% on luxury hybrid cookware.
- Staub 5-quart deep round Dutch oven: $150 (save $220)
- Lancaster cast-iron: Buy one piece of cast-iron cookware and get one 50% off
- Always Pan: $99 (save $51)
- Caraway ceramic cookware: Save 20% sitewide