This Citrus Juicer is My Favorite New Kitchen Gadget in 2023, and It's Only $12 for Black Friday

The Fluicer works far better than the crappy clamshell juicer you have -- trust me. I'm putting one in everyone's stocking this year and you should, too.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
David Watsky
fluicer juicing lemon into bowl
fluicer juicing lemon into bowl

This is the best citrus juicer you'll ever own.

 Dreamfarm

The only thing I like more than a freshly-squeezed margarita is a faster way to make it. The Fluicer is the best handheld citrus juicer I've every used, my favorite new kitchen gadget for 2023, and it's currently down to $12 on Amazon (normally $17) for the medium size (which is the one I recommend).
So what's the big fuss? I saw the Fluicer at a kitchen trade show in early 2023. In that moment, all the painful memories of trying to juice limes and lemons with a hopeless clamshell juicer came flooding back. The Fluicer works far more efficiently by bending the lemon or lime half as it squeezes, effectively pulverizing the fruit and getting at least 25% more juice out.

fluicer and traditional juicer with squeezed lemons

The Fluicer squeezes laps around traditional handheld juicers.

 David Watsky/CNET

The Fluicer comes in three sizes meant to sqeeuze, limes, lemons or oranges. I find the medium (yellow) to be the most versatile. It easily juices limes lemons and most orange slices without eating up too much space in your drawer. Needless to say, I'm getting one for everyone on my holiday list at this price, and you should, too.

juice squeezed from both juicers

It's not even close.

 David Watsky/CNET

See my full review of the Fluicer here. And don't be temped by heap knockoffs and lookalikes. A friend of mine bought one trying to save a few bucks and it broke within weeks. I've been using my sanctioned Fluicer fro a year now with no signs of wear or breakage.

