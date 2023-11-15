X
Made In Makes Some of My All-Time Favorite Cookware. It's Already on Sale for Black Friday

Dreamy Dutch ovens, carbon-steel skillets, chef's knives and more high-end kitchen wares are deeply discounted ahead of Black Friday.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
David Watsky
Some cookware brands just get it. Made In is one of them which is why its beautifully, and soundly designed skillets, Dutch ovens, cutlery and tableware consistently land on my list of favorite kitchen buys. Right now and ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Made In has launched a pre-holiday sale with site-wide discounts on stainless pots and pans, nonstick sets, cast-iron cookware, glassware, knives and more. Some pieces of Made In's luxury wares are as much as 30% off with live deals in nearly every category.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

While I've used, and loved, the brand's stainless steel and nonstick pots and pans, I'm particularly fond of Made In's Carbon steel heats and sears like cast iron but is much lighter and more easily handled. While it does take a bit of extra care and conscientious cleaning, adding one or two pieces of carbon steel to your rack is well worth the effort.

Made In's 8-inch chef's knife is also the one I use daily and have for years now. It's beautifully balanced with a full tang for core strength and one of the most comfortable handles I've wrapped my fingers around.

Below you'll find highlights from Made In's early Black Friday sale happening now..

Made In cookware deals

Made In blue carbon steel wok: $99

The sloped sides of a wok allow you to do things you can't do as easily in a skillet or frying pan. I suggest adding one to your rack and Made In's blue carbon steel model is a a luxury piece of cookware currently on sale for an approachable $99. Blue carbon steel sears meats much like cast iron but is lighter and easier to handle.

Details
Save $40
$99 at Made In

Made In Dutch oven and bakeware deals

Enameled Dutch oven: $129

A reliable Dutch oven with quality enamel coating is about as essential as cookware gets.

Details
Save $20
$209 at Made In

Made In kitchen tools and tableware deals

8-inch chef's knife: $105

This 8-inch blade is one of my all-time favorites, and it's on sale for Black Friday.

Details
Save $14
$105 at Made In

