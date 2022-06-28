Best Buy Top Deals: The Best Discounts Available This Week

Best Buy is well known for its epic deals. With sales on everything from TVs and tech to home appliances and beauty products, there's a deal for everyone. With both Prime Day deals and Fourth of July sales just around the corner, Best Buy's offers are really heating up right now, too.

So, whether you're looking to save on smart home gear, kitchen essentials or toys and games for the kiddos, it's well worth checking out Best Buy's regularly refreshed list of deals. We've highlighted a bunch of our favorite deals below and we'll be sure to keep this list updated regularly.

Samsung For a limited time, you can save up to $200 on select Samsung laptops at Best Buy. The promotion includes 14- and 15.6-inch models with up to 512GB in solid-state storage. Prices start at just $249.

Apple Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro model is $200 off right now, dropping the 14-inch model down as low as $1,799.

Ninja Ninja's Foodi Deluxe XL offers an 8-quart capacity and nine functions, including pressure cooking, air frying, steaming, slow cooking and more. It's $70 off right now.

Lenovo The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a simple but effective smart home device that integrates an alarm clock, smart speaker and night light for a neat addition to your nightstand. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review.

iRobot This could be the year you stop vacuuming for yourself with $50 off the self-emptying Roomba i3 Plus. With smart scheduling, home navigation and a base station that only needs emptying every 60 days or so, you might stop thinking about vacuuming altogether.

LG This 2021 model LG OLED TV offers 4K resolution, HDR, built-in access to all of the streaming apps you need, plus four HDMI ports for hooking up any set top boxes or consoles. Other LG C1 Series sizes are also available with $200 to $1,000 off.