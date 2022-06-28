Early Prime Day Deals Best 5G Phones 2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive 4th of July Sales Prime Day Grill Deals The Right iPad for You PlayStation Prime Day Deals Best Standing Desks
Deals

Best Buy Top Deals: The Best Discounts Available This Week

Save on tech, appliances, toys and much more with these limited-time Best Buy deals.

Best Buy is well known for its epic deals. With sales on everything from TVs and tech to home appliances and beauty products, there's a deal for everyone. With both Prime Day deals and Fourth of July sales just around the corner, Best Buy's offers are really heating up right now, too. 

So, whether you're looking to save on smart home gear, kitchen essentials or toys and games for the kiddos, it's well worth checking out Best Buy's regularly refreshed list of deals. We've highlighted a bunch of our favorite deals below and we'll be sure to keep this list updated regularly. 
Samsung

Samsung laptops: From $249

Up to $200 off

For a limited time, you can save up to $200 on select Samsung laptops at Best Buy. The promotion includes 14- and 15.6-inch models with up to 512GB in solid-state storage. Prices start at just $249.

Apple

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799

$200 off

Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro model is $200 off right now, dropping the 14-inch model down as low as $1,799. 

Ninja

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Multi Cooker: $180

Save $70

Ninja's Foodi Deluxe XL offers an 8-quart capacity and nine functions, including pressure cooking, air frying, steaming, slow cooking and more. It's $70 off right now.

Lenovo

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $30

Save $20

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a simple but effective smart home device that integrates an alarm clock, smart speaker and night light for a neat addition to your nightstand.

Read our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review.

 

iRobot

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO: $500

Save $50

This could be the year you stop vacuuming for yourself with $50 off the self-emptying Roomba i3 Plus. With smart scheduling, home navigation and a base station that only needs emptying every 60 days or so, you might stop thinking about vacuuming altogether.

LG

LG 48-inch C1 Series OLED 4K Smart webOS TV: $800

Save $400

This 2021 model LG OLED TV offers 4K resolution, HDR, built-in access to all of the streaming apps you need, plus four HDMI ports for hooking up any set top boxes or consoles. Other LG C1 Series sizes are also available with $200 to $1,000 off.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z series phones: From $849

Up to $500 off

Samsung's lineup of foldable phones are on sale with as much as $500 off with qualified activation, or up to $400 off unlocked and carrier-free. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 reviews for more on these foldable flagships.

