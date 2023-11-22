X
Best Black Friday Streaming Service Deals 2023

Score big discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket, Hulu, Max, Peacock, Sling and more.

After all the streaming service price hikes and changes this year, your wallet deserves a break. Black Friday deals are abundant right now so you can grab discounts and spend less to watch TV. Try something new, or catch up on popular titles like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Golden Bachelor and Yellowstone.

No signs of any Disney Plus specials, but you can save on Hulu, Starz, YouTube TV's Sunday ticket, Peacock and more if you act fast. Here's rundown of which services are offering the best deals right now. 

Hulu logo on a mobile device
James Martin/CNET

Get Hulu for $1 a month

Save $84 for one year

In one of the biggest deals of the season, Hulu is offering its ad-based plan for just $1 per month for 12 months, which saves you $7 per month -- or $84 for the year. The discount is available to new or eligible returning customers who haven't had Hulu in the past 30 days. 

This deal expires on Nov. 28, so be sure to sign up while you can. Once the 12-month promotional period is over, the subscription price will revert back to $8 a month.

A closeup of Peacock's logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Save on Peacock Premium monthly or annually

Pay $2 a month

New Peacock subscribers can grab a deal on the ad-based Peacock Premium subscription for a year. Choose from two deals: $2 per month for 12 months with the monthly plan for $20 for a year with the annual offer. Peacock Premium typically costs $6 per month, and $60 annually. Watch football, Hallmark Channel, originals and more on the platform.

To sign up, you must type in the code BIGDEAL for monthly deal or YEARLONG for annual offer. Redeem this offer before it expires on Nov. 27. 

Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

Save on both Paramount Plus monthly plans

Cuts price by 67%

Want to catch up on Taylor Sheridan TV shows or seasons of Survivor? Paramount Plus currently has a deal that extends a little beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can get Paramount Plus Essential for $2 a month, or Paramount Plus with Showtime at $4 per month for three months. The offer applies to new and former subscribers and expires on Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT/Dec. 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

The service normally costs $12 a month for its commercial-free offering, while its Essential plan costs $6 a month. 

A phone with the Sling TV logo against a blue background.
Sling

Snag Sling for half price

Save $20 per month

Sling is CNET's favorite budget live TV streaming service, and right now, you can sign up and pay half for your first month. This Black Friday deal knocks the price down to $20 a month for Orange, $22.50 for Blue and $30 for Orange + Blue. 

youtube-tv-logo-2022-309
Sarah Tew/CNET

Save $260 on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket

Slashed by almost 75%

Cord-cutters who have been holding out on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket can score the add-on for only $90. This holiday offering grants access to the remaining Sunday games if you have the YouTube base plan. It also includes access to Max streaming service for two months at no additional cost, and you have the option to pay in installments. Discounts are also available for NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone and YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket on YouTube. 

The deal expires on Nov. 30, and is open to new subscribers only. It is not available for customers who were previous or current YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, or those who had a YouTube TV Base Plan trial.

Max movies and TV streaming on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Stream Max for $3 a month

Save 70%

Max is offering a deal on its ad-based plan for $3 per month for six months. Stream live sports and hits like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and the upcoming Barbie release. The offers is for new and returning US subscribers only and is valid through Nov. 27.

