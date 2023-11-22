I Track Kitchen Deals for a Living. These Are the Black Friday Sales I'm Telling Friends About
From delicious meal delivery to coveted and cult-favorite kitchen gear, these are the best Black Friday deals for someone who likes to cook (or eat).
I've been tracking Black Friday kitchen deals for five years now. While we're not even to the big sale day yet, I can safely say that 2023 has the best spread of early deals and sales leading up to Black Friday -- with more to come. From meal delivery discounts that amount to pennies on the dollar, cheap kitchen appliances and up to 75% off luxury, giftable cookware brands including Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and Made In, our favorite purveyors of food and tools to make it are really slashing prices ahead of Thanksgiving.
Below you'll find a list of the best live kitchen cookware, small appliance and meal delivery deals happening now. These are the ones I'm buying or I'm telling friends and family about. No fluff here, just the good stuff and many of them at prices you won't see this low until this time next year, if ever.
We'll continue to update this list of the best Black Friday kitchen deals as new deals go live and others expire.
Best Black Friday meal kit and food delivery deals
I'm stocking my fridge with filets of healthy, wild-caught salmon.
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Company: Save 15% sitewide with code THANKS15
- Trade Coffee Subscription: Save 30% on one of our favorite coffee clubs
- Blue Apron: Get $200 off (25 meals) across your first six orders
- Purple Carrot: Get 50% off your first two boxes, plus free shipping on our favorite plant-based meal kits
- ButcherBox: Sign up for the meat subscription and receive two free ribeyes in every box for a year
- Home Chef: Get 18 free meals and free shipping on the popular meal kit service
- Goldbelly: Save 25% sitewide on prepared foods via the iOS app
- iGourmet: Save 20% on orders over $99 from our favorite gourmet market with code CYBERWEEK23
- Snake River Farms: Save up to 40% on American Wagyu and get free shipping with code BFSHIP
- Sakara Life: Save $25 on a fresh vegan food cleanse with code BLACKFRIDAY2023
Best deals on kitchen tools and small appliances
Turn all your organic waste and kitchen scraps into fuel for the garden.
- Fluicer citrus juicer (editor’s pick): $12 (save $5)
- Lomi countertop composter: $250 (save $250)
- Ninja 4-quart air fryer (editor's pick): $79 (save $51)
- Breville Smart Mini toaster: $128 (save $32)
- KitchenAid Classic stand mixer: $240 (save $90)
- Philips automatic espresso maker: (editor's pick): $349 (save $301)
- Splatter Dom splatter guard: $28 (save $12)
- Ninja Twisti personal blender: $80 (save $60)
- Global 8-inch chef's knife: $68 (save $81)
- KitchenAid 3.5-cup food chopper: $45 (save $15)
- Breville Pro Blender and Juicer: $200 (save $200)
- Ninja Megasystem Blender: $100 (save $100)
- Bella 8-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $80)
- AeroGarden: Save 50% sitewide on indoor smart gardens
- Vitamix: Save up to $125 on these beloved power blenders
Best cookware deals
This luxury piece of French cookware is the ultimate in luxury. A pot you'll use often and have forever.
- Made In: Save up to 40% on luxury cookware
- All-Clad: Save up to 75% on the cult-favorite cookware
- Misen: Save 50% on select cookware
- GreenPan: Save up to 65% on nontoxic, ceramic cookware
- Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Dutch oven: $250 (save $190)
- Le Creuset ceramic bakeware set: $56 (save $19)
- Hexclad: Save up to 50% on luxury hybrid cookware
- Staub 5-quart deep round Dutch oven: $150: (save $220)
- Lancaster cast-iron: Buy one get one 50% off (Nov. 24 - Nov. 27)
- Always Pan: $99 (save $50)