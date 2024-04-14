Best Amazon Deals: Get Massive Discounts on Home Goods, Tech Gear and More

The weekend is just about over. If you're currently having the Monday blues, why not treat yourself with a little retail therapy? And you can do it without breaking the bank. Give your wallet a break and take advantage of these savings from Amazon. Right now, there are countless deals available. You can find discounts on everything from cookware to tech gear and pretty much everything in between.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now



Chefman/CNET Chefman 12-quart 6-in-1 air fryer oven: $100 Save $51 Every kitchen needs an air fryer, it's an essential item at this point. Air fryers make it so much easier to cook healthy meals without the hassle or ridiculous cleanup. If you've been considering getting one then now is the time. Amazon has the Chefman 12-quart six-in-one air fryer oven for $100, which is $50 down from its original price. This is the lowest we've seen this model for, but the sale won't last long. $100 at Amazon

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express: $70 Save $20 For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir. $70 at Amazon

Logitech Logitech Pebble 2 combo for Apple devices: $50 Save $10 If you recently bought an iPad and want a more conventional typing and mouse experience, then the Logitech Pebble 2 combo is the way to go. It's a minimal mouse and keyboard combo that's made to connect with most Apple devices and can run on MacOS and iOS. They are lightweight and small, so you can carry them around with you, and the batteries will run for a very long time, even with regular use. $50 at Amazon

Carote Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $70 Save $30 It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and can stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. $70 at Amazon

GearLight GearLight LED flashlights (2-pack): $20 Save $10 Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now, you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a brightness of 1,040 lumens, which is pretty good. They don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. $20 at Amazon

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

Amazon/various/CNET

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips.

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings.

