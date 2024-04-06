Best Amazon Deals: Big Savings on Samsung Monitors, Power Stations, Cookware and More
There are a lot of excellent Amazon deals you can take advantage of this weekend.
If you've been looking for an excuse to treat yourself this weekend, you can do it on a budget. Right now, Amazon has a host of fantastic deals and discounts available. You can find deals on everything from AI robot vacuums to cookware and pretty much everything in between. We've gone ahead and collected some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to also check out CNET's gift guides for more great bargains and gifts for every occasion.
Best Amazon deals to shop right now
Put your feet up and allow the Shark AV2501S AI ultra robot vacuum to take care of your messy floors. This tiny but powerful robot vacuum will do a great job of picking up dust and debris on hard floors and carpets without missing a spot. It'll also empty itself after getting the job done. And right now, it's on sale for just $330, which means you'll save $220 off its list price of $550.
For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir.
If you're looking for a super budget-friendly monitor that has a decent display, several ports and a game mode then this 22-inch Samsung S33A is worth considering. It's currently on sale for $90 with $75 in savings. Amazon also has other monitors to consider, available for up to 41% off.
Quality gaming headphones can be expensive but sometimes you can get lucky. These JBL Quantum 400 wired over-ear gaming headphones are currently on sale for 50% off. For a limited time, you can secure a pair for just $50. JBL products are known for producing great sound quality and these headphones are no different. They're also comfortable to wear during long gaming sessions thanks to the memory foam ear cushions and soft PU leather.
If you recently bought an iPad and want a more conventional typing and mouse experience, then the Logitech Pebble 2 combo is the way to go. It's a minimal mouse and keyboard combo that's made to connect with most Apple devices and can run on MacOS and iOS. They are lightweight and small, so you can carry them around with you, and the batteries will run for a very long time, even with regular use.
It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and can stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container.
Advanced scales give you more info about your body and can help you keep better track of your progress toward a fitness goal. Monitoring things like muscle mass and subcutaneous fat can not only help you stay motivated, it can also let you know where to focus your workouts. This scale from Etekcity can track 13 different measurements and also offers a pet-weighing mode and a mode for weighing items under 100 grams.
Bluetti makes some of CNET's favorite portable power stations, like the Bluetti AC180 with its PV120 solar panel. Right now, this model is deeply discounted on Amazon. It's available for $849, which is around 29% off its original price of $1,198. If you enjoy camping or you just like to be prepared for random power outages then this could be a solid investment.
Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a 1,040 Lumen brightness, which is pretty good. Unfortunately, they don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. Plus, there are two holsters for them, which is nice.