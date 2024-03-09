X
Best Amazon Deals: Big Savings on Pillows, Cordless Vacuums, Streaming Devices and More

There are a lot of great deals going on this weekend, especially if you're looking for household items.

Amazon always has a lot of great deals on the weekend, and this time around things are no different, with a ton of bargains across the board. This weekend it looks like there's a bit of a focus on household and kitchen products, so if you're looking for items like vacuum cleaners, pillows, and pots and pans, you're in luck. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, to eased your search. That said, if you don't find anything that particularly interests you, be sure to check out CNET's gift guides for a few more options.

Instant

Instant Essentials 4-quart air fryer: $60

Save $20

In addition to its four-quart capacity, this Instant Essentials air fryer has two knobs at the top that let you easily set temperature and time without fussing with a digital screen. It also has a dishwasher-safe basket.

$60 at Amazon
Tryseek

Tryseek cordless vacuum cleaner: $80

Save $150 with coupon

Cordless vacuum cleaners are great if you have a smaller home. They're easy to store, and the shorter vacuuming time is fine for a limited space. This Tryseek model comes with three different attachments and up to 45 minutes of vacuuming in eco mode.

$80 at Amazon
Carote

Carote 12-piece pots and pans set: $80

Save $10

Removable handles mean you can put these pots and pans in the oven as well as on the stovetop. This set also includes two pots with storage covers, so you don't have to empty your leftovers into another container, saving you an extra step and more cleaning.

$80 at Amazon
Meoflaw

Meoflaw poly gel fiber pillow (2-pack): $40

Save $14

Maybe you've heard the expression "He's as cool as the other side of the pillow." This poly gel fiber pillow from Meoflaw is made using a breathable material that'll help with keeping cool.

$40 at Amazon
Geniani

Geniani extra large electric heating pad: $25

Save $8

Winter may be starting to fade, but having a heated blanket can still be useful, especially for cramps or muscle pains. This blanket from Geniani comes with three temperature settings, and the company says it heats up in about 30 seconds. For safety, it also has a two-hour shutoff.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30

Save $20

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K has been discounted by $20 and gives you full access to the Amazon ecosystem, whether it's for shopping or watching your entertainment content.

$30 at Amazon
GearLight

GearLight LED flashlights: $20

Save $5

Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a 1,040 Lumen brightness, which is pretty good. Unfortunately, they don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. Plus, there are two holsters for them, which is nice.

$20 at Amazon
Creative XP

Creative XP Pro night vision binoculars: $150

Save $136

These binoculars are great for night hikes and camping. The night vision doesn't even really require ambient light, and it has 2x zoom. This bundle includes a carrying case, an SD card and an SD card reader, making it a nice starter kit.

$150 at Amazon
AquaOasis

AquaOasis Cool Mist humidifier: $30

Save $20

Low humidity and dry air can be really difficult on some folks, especially for those who may have breathing issues or dry coughs. Luckily, you can grab yourself this AquaOasis humidifier to help with those issues, and it has a 2.2-liter capacity, so you can let it go for quite a while. Its misting nozzle can also be rotated a full 360 degrees, so you can perfectly adjust it to your needs.

$30 at Amazon
