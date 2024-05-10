Bag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an All-Time Low $40, Fire TV Stick Lite for Just $20 and More

Whether you've an older TV or just one with a poor smart TV experience, a good streaming stick is a great way to get access to your favorite streaming services and more. The Amazon Fire TV devices are some of the best streamers on the market and right now there are some incredible prices on offer, going as low as $20. That'll get you the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, while there are plenty of options further up the food chain including the impressive Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $40. These prices are time-limited, however, so keep that in mind.

If you're not sure which Fire TV Stick to choose, have a look at our list of the best Fire TV Sticks to compare. One of our favorites for anyone with a 4K TV who wants to take advantage of ultra high-definition streaming is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's currently priced at $40, saving you 33%. The device also offers high dynamic range with the HDR10 Plus format, and streaming can be lightning-fast with Wi-Fi 6E support.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't particularly worried about streaming in the highest resolution, the most affordable model at this sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which you can grab for just $20, $10 off. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics, allowing you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV. Or, for just $5 more, you can upgrade to an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently on sale at 38% off the regular price.

And if you want the total powerhouse, the Fire TV Cube also offers 4K streaming and is the fastest streamer in this sale -- it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's $115 right now. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet, hands-free Alexa and support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos.