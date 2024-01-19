Apple Vision Pro: Here Are VR Headset Deals You Can Buy Today (for Far Less Than $3,500)

Apple's Vision Pro preorders open today, but with prices starting at $3,500, it's certainly not for everyone. Fortunately, if you're wanting to dip your toes into the waters of virtual reality, there are plenty of affordable Vision Pro alternatives and a bunch of them are discounted right now.

VR games offer an immersive experience that traditional gaming just can't match, and beyond just gaming, you can use VR headsets to stream content, browse the web, chat with friends and more.

So, if dropping used car levels of money isn't on your to-do list today, peep the below VR deals for some discounts on headsets from Meta, Xreal and more.

Read more: Xreal Air vs. Viture XR: Which Pair of Display Glasses Is Right for You?

Apple Vision Pro alternative deals

Scott Stein/CNET Meta Quest 3 bundle: $499 Free game, Meta Quest Plus subscription and up to $25 Meta gift card The Quest VR/AR headsets are likely the ones you are most familiar with. The latest model, the Meta Quest 3, is now available for under $500 and, if you buy one at Newegg, you'll score the headset bundled with Asgard's Wrath 2, as it is at other retailers, but you'll also score $15 in Meta Quest credit to spend on content, apps and services from the Meta Quest Store. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, you'll get the same free game, plus a $25 gift card and six free months of Meta Quest Plus, but this package will set you back $650. $499 at Newegg

Meta/CNET Meta Quest 2: $249 Free $50 gift card Ditch Apple's pricey Vision Pro in favor of the affordable Meta Quest 2 and all you'll have to spend is $249. This device previously went for $300, but Meta recently announced that the holiday pricing of $249 would be sticking around. Better yet, buy your Quest 2 at Walmart and you'll get $50 back in Meta Quest Store credit to spend on apps, games and services. $249 at Walmart

Virture One XR: $395 Save 10% These glasses will display a 55-inch 1080p virtual screen right in front of your eyes, letting you get in the game from wherever you're comfortable. They're compatible with a number of devices including Steam Deck, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro and all gaming consoles. Plus, if you have two pairs, you can connect them to the same device for things like two-player gaming on the Nintendo Switch. $395 at Amazon

Sony/CNET PlayStation VR2 bundle: $600 Save $10 If it's a VR gaming experience you are after, and you're already set up with a PS5, then the PSVR 2 is the headset to check out. Unfortunately, the only deal currently available for the PSVR 2 is a bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain. Getting the headset and game at the same time saves you $10 over buying the game after the fact, so it's worth grabbing if you know it's a title you want to pick up. $600 at Amazon

Scott Stein/CNET Meta Quest Pro: $919 Save $81 For the majority of folks, the Meta Quest 3 is a better and more affordable choice than the Quest Pro. It's newer, features higher resolution displays and is lighter, let alone the fact it is half the price. But there are reasons Meta is continuing to sell the Quest Pro, and if its mini-LED display tech, additional RAM and features like eye- and face-tracking meet your needs better, you can score an $81 discount on it at Amazon. And it's still much cheaper than the Vision Pro at $919. $219 at Amazon