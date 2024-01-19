X
Apple Vision Pro: Here Are VR Headset Deals You Can Buy Today (for Far Less Than $3,500)

Don't fancy dropping $3,500 or more on a Vision Pro preorder today? These affordable alternatives are all on sale.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Apple's Vision Pro preorders open today, but with prices starting at $3,500, it's certainly not for everyone. Fortunately, if you're wanting to dip your toes into the waters of virtual reality, there are plenty of affordable Vision Pro alternatives and a bunch of them are discounted right now.

VR games offer an immersive experience that traditional gaming just can't match, and beyond just gaming, you can use VR headsets to stream content, browse the web, chat with friends and more. 

So, if dropping used car levels of money isn't on your to-do list today, peep the below VR deals for some discounts on headsets from Meta, Xreal and more. 

Read more: Xreal Air vs. Viture XR: Which Pair of Display Glasses Is Right for You?

Apple Vision Pro alternative deals

A VR headset, the Quest 3, on a yellow table
Scott Stein/CNET

Meta Quest 3 bundle: $499

Free game, Meta Quest Plus subscription and up to $25 Meta gift card

The Quest VR/AR headsets are likely the ones you are most familiar with. The latest model, the Meta Quest 3, is now available for under $500 and, if you buy one at Newegg, you'll score the headset bundled with Asgard's Wrath 2, as it is at other retailers, but you'll also score $15 in Meta Quest credit to spend on content, apps and services from the Meta Quest Store. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, you'll get the same free game, plus a $25 gift card and six free months of Meta Quest Plus, but this package will set you back $650. 

$499 at Newegg
A Meta Quest 2 headset and controllers against a gray background.
Meta/CNET

Meta Quest 2: $249

Free $50 gift card

Ditch Apple's pricey Vision Pro in favor of the affordable Meta Quest 2 and all you'll have to spend is $249. This device previously went for $300, but Meta recently announced that the holiday pricing of $249 would be sticking around. Better yet, buy your Quest 2 at Walmart and you'll get $50 back in Meta Quest Store credit to spend on apps, games and services. 

$249 at Walmart
XReal AR/VR Glasses at CES 2024
John Kim/CNET

Xreal Air and Air 2 Pro

Save 5%

Xreal makes a few models of its AR glasses and all of them are discounted by 5% for the new year if you shop direct. Unfortunately, these discounts aren't being matched on the Xreal Amazon storefront. We've reviewed the original Xreal Air and Xreal Air 2 Pro, and we just went eyes-on with the (not-yet-available) Xreal Air 2 Ultra this month at CES. Prices start at $284 in this sale, so you've got the opportunity to take your first steps into the world of AR computing without breaking the bank.

See at Xreal
p1019475-1-mp4-09-11-30-17-still001.png

Virture One XR: $395

Save 10%

These glasses will display a 55-inch 1080p virtual screen right in front of your eyes, letting you get in the game from wherever you're comfortable. They're compatible with a number of devices including Steam Deck, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro and all gaming consoles. Plus, if you have two pairs, you can connect them to the same device for things like two-player gaming on the Nintendo Switch.

$395 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses
Meta

Ray-Ban Meta: $299

Ok, so this one isn't on sale, and isn't really a VR competitor, but the Ray-Ban Metas are some of the best looking smart glasses on the market right now and are proving to be popular on TikTok. At just $299, they aren't that much more expensive than regular Ray-Bans but add a handy camera for capturing point-of-view photos and videos and speakers for listening to music. Plus, they're new Meta AI assistant can respond to your voice commands and use the cameras to interpret the world around you, making them a super interesting AR device. 

$299 at Amazon$299 at Best Buy$299 at Ray-Ban
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
Sony/CNET

PlayStation VR2 bundle: $600

Save $10

If it's a VR gaming experience you are after, and you're already set up with a PS5, then the PSVR 2 is the headset to check out. Unfortunately, the only deal currently available for the PSVR 2 is a bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain. Getting the headset and game at the same time saves you $10 over buying the game after the fact, so it's worth grabbing if you know it's a title you want to pick up. 

$600 at Amazon
Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Scott Stein/CNET

Meta Quest Pro: $919

Save $81

For the majority of folks, the Meta Quest 3 is a better and more affordable choice than the Quest Pro. It's newer, features higher resolution displays and is lighter, let alone the fact it is half the price. But there are reasons Meta is continuing to sell the Quest Pro, and if its mini-LED display tech, additional RAM and features like eye- and face-tracking meet your needs better, you can score an $81 discount on it at Amazon. And it's still much cheaper than the Vision Pro at $919.

$219 at Amazon
A pair of VR glasses, sitting on a white table
Scott Stein/CNET

HTC Vive XR Elite: $1,000

Save $99

This convertible XR headset offers both augmented and virtual reality as well as eye and face tracking and high-resolution passthrough. You can connect this headset to a PC or use the headset as a standalone and expect up to two hours of runtime. It also has a counterweight for a more balanced and comfortable fit.

$1,000 at B&H
The Pimax Crystal VR headset and two controllers are displayed against a yellow background.
Pimax/CNET

Pimax Crystal VR headset + controllers: $1,599

Save $200

Usually $1,799, the Pimax Crystal focuses on visual clarity with dual QLED plus mini-LED panels with 5760x2880 resolution and support for local dimming. It can work as a tethered headset with a PC or in standalone mode. 

$1,599 at Amazon$1,599 at Newegg
