Apple Vision Pro's Extras Could Cost You Well Over $4,000

Apple's first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, is finally on sale, arriving Feb. 2. We knew the starting price of the headset, but we didn't know how expensive things could get. Now we do. Apple's ambitious new device does indeed have higher tiers, and extras, that could ramp things up further.

While the Vision Pro starts at $3,499 with 256GB of storage, there are other storage tiers: a 512GB version, and a 1TB version. Those are $3,699 and $3,899, respectively. (There's no international release date yet for the Vision Pro, but the starting price converts to roughly £2,760 or AU$5,305.)

We also know how much AppleCare Plus costs, which is Apple's protection plan in case of accidental damage. With an expensive device like this with unknown durability, it seems like a must. That's $499.

We also know about some accessories. Apple doesn't include a travel case with the Vision Pro, which can help protect the headset from dust or dings. It's sold separately for $199.

If you want to find a way to hold that dangling battery pack when walking around, Belkin has a clip-on battery holder. That costs $50.

Extra batteries, which might come in handy if you want to swap out and use your headset more than the rated 2 or 2.5 hours, costs $199 each.

Finally, there are prescription lenses. The Vision Pro doesn't work with glasses, which means anyone with glasses needs lens inserts made by Zeiss. These cost $99 for reader versions, or $149 for prescription versions.

Add these up, and you could end up spending as much as $4,995. That's a heck of a lot of money. You don't need to pay for every single accessory, though. It's just a reminder that Apple's newest product is a pricey proposition. We haven't reviewed the Vision Pro yet, but you can read about my latest demo in the meantime.