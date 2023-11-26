Ancestry's Dog DNA Test is 30% off Ahead of Cyber Monday

While there are a great many dogs you can learn quite a bit about just by watching them, sometimes a little extra help can go a long way. And while most veterinary clinics offer DNA tests to better determine how to care for your pet, the costs can be quite high in some cases. Which is why Ancestry's pet DNA test kit being on sale for Cyber Monday, so you can save come cash while learning something potentially vital.

My Dalmation, Katniss, doesn't look exactly like the rest of her breed. She's larger than most female Dalmations, and the shape of her nose isn't what most picture when thinking about the breed. This caused many to speculate that maybe she was part something else, which would impact recommendations for her nutrition and long-term care. Fortunately for me, Ancestry's DNA test for dogs just dropped 30% to $69 for cyber Monday.

Ancestry's pet DNA test system is new, and as a result the company warns not to expect such a rich feature set as its human DNA tests. As more dogs are studied, things like heritage analysis will become possible. For now, the best thing you get from this test is breed confirmation and the unique health notes associated with those breeds.

The test kit itself is easy enough to use, as long as your pet is cooperative. A saliva swab is all you need to do, and then when you send the kit away you're notified via email of its progress until you are finally rewarded with some much-needed details about your dog. If nothing else, it's worth the peace of mind at this substantial discount.