AncestryDNA Kits Are Just $49 for Black Friday

If you've been laboring over what to get your loved ones this Christmas, consider grabbing an at-home DNA test from AncestryDNA. These user-friendly kits make for a fun gift full of potentially illuminating discoveries about the family tree. Amazon has a Black Friday deal that cuts the cost of the AncestryDNA down to $49 today (normally $69).

My own mom did one several years ago and had a lot of fun with it. For one, she learned we are far more Irish and less English than we previously thought. Not life-altering news by any means, but it was certainly interesting. There are privacy concerns that come along with a DNA test but you can mostly be mitigated by reading the privacy policy and deleting your information. Here's some more information about that DNA data and how it might be used.

The New York Times also outlined after you get your results:

"To delete data from Ancestry, , click the DNA tab and choose Your DNA Results Summary. From there, click Settings and choose Delete Test Results. You'll have to enter your password again to confirm that you want to delete your information. This process will delete your DNA data, as well as prevent you from appearing in any family finder results. You can also delete your entire Ancestry account. As with 23andMe (and any federally compliant DNA-testing company), your DNA information will be retained for regulatory compliance purposes, but nothing else, according to Ancestry's privacy policy."