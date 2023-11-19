Amazon's Black Friday Sale Knocks Up to $250 Off Eufy Robot Vacuums
Snag one of these advanced cleaning assistants for as little as $350 right now.
Keeping the house clean is a constant uphill battle. And with the busy holiday season already upon us, you may be looking to enlist a little extra help. Fortunately, the Black Friday deals are in full swing right now, which makes it a great time to snag a helpful robot vacuum at a discount. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off just a few days ago and knocked up to $250 off select Eufy vacuums, with prices starting at just $350. Though these deals are only available through Nov. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
There are three different models that you can snag on sale for Black Friday. At $350 -- $150 off the usual price -- the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is the most affordable option. It's equipped with twin turbines with 4,000 Pa of suction, uses advanced laser navigation to map your home and can vacuum and mop simultaneously. And for extra convenience, you can also bundle it with the self-emptying station. It's equipped with a 2.5-liter dust bin, which can hold up to 45 days worth of debris so there's less maintenance on your end. It's on sale for $450 right now, which saves you $200 compared with the usual price.
And if you need serious cleaning power, you can pick up the Eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot for $250 off, which drops the price down to $650. It's a hybrid robot vacuum with 5,500 Pa of suction power, two rotating mops and advanced AI navigation that helps it avoid obstacles. It will even generate a multi-floor map of your home so you can create a custom cleaning schedule and no-go zones. Plus, it also comes with an auto-cleaning station that automatically washes and dries the mop to help eliminate odors.
And if you're looking for even more bargains, check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.
