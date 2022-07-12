50 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is officially here. The massive Amazon sale kicked off this morning, bring deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. But with so many deals and such little time, it can be a challenge to make sure you're not missing out on any of the best deals Prime Day has to offer. Fortunately, CNET is here to help.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available today and tomorrow that all start at less than $100. We'll continue to update this list as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our round-ups of the best deals under $50 and best deals under $25 as well.

Prime Day Amazon Device deals under $100

Chris Monroe/CNET The second-gen Echo Show 8 is a smart home hub that helps you stay connected with friends and family around the globe. Equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing technology, it makes video chatting easier than ever. Plus, it's also great for streaming music, looking up videos, checking the weather and more, all with hands-free voice controls.



















Prime Day tech deals under $100

Lori Grunin/CNET A proper headset can make a big difference to your gaming experience, and right now you can snag one of our favorites of 2022 at a bargain price. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wired headset is compatible with both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC, and comes equipped with 50mm dual chamber drivers for crisp, distinct audio that lets you hear every shot and footstep clearly. It also includes a detachable microphone that won't get in the way when you're not chatting with teammates, and in-line audio controls for easy muting and volume adjustment on the fly.



















Prime Day kitchen deals under $100

Keurig If you're after the classic by-the-cup Keurig experience, this is the coffee maker you want. It's sleek and simple, and with the push of a button, it brews a single 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes. It's equipped with a 46-ounce water tank, you can brew up to four cups before having to refill it, and at less than 5 inches wide, it won't clutter your counters.























Prime Day home deals under $100

Uttermara Few things are as frustrating as not being able to fall or stay asleep. If you're looking for a non-pharmaceutical option to help you get a better night's rest, a weighted blanket may be the answer. This cozy, 15-pound sherpa blanket uses layered ceramic beads to provide deep-touch pressure stimulation to help ease anxiety and help you sleep better. Plus, it's machine washable and won't pill or shed after long use.





















More Prime Day deals under $100

Hulkman Getting caught with a dead car battery can throw a serious wrench into your day, so if you don't already keep a portable jump starter in your trunk, this is a great chance to grab one at a bargain. This Hulkman portable jump starter boasts 1200 peak Amps, which is enough to start vehicles with a 6.5-liter gas engine, or a 4-liter diesel engine. And on a single charge, it can provide up to 30 jumps, so you're covered no matter how far off the grid you are.