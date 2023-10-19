Amazon Knocks the Fire TV Stick Back Down to Its $20 Prime Day Price

If you have an older TV without a smart platform or have a modern TV with a platform you don't like, buying a streaming device from your preferred brand is a great way to go. One of the most popular is the Fire TV platform from Amazon, especially since so many people are already in the Alexa ecosystem, and right now there's a super cheap way to add Amazon's system to your TV. The midrange Fire TV Stick is going for $20 at Amazon, a $20 discount and a return to its October Prime Day price. The deal is matching a one-day promo at Best Buy, so we don't expect it to last beyond today at Amazon either.

At its original price of $40, the Fire TV stick is not that great a value, sitting awkwardly in between a cheaper Lite model and more premium 4K versions. But with the cut to $20, it becomes a much more appealing proposition. It can run up to an FHD resolution, which is great for older and budget-oriented TVs, although it can still offer support for things like HDR10, HDR10 Plus and HLG, the latter being an HDR standard broadcasters use. As such, it's a rather versatile little streaming device, whether you want to watch shows, films, or sports.

Another great feature is actually in the remote itself since it comes with a microphone and lets you access Alexa with a press of a button. That's good for navigate through the Fire TV UI and finding content to watch. The remote also comes with a few quick-access buttons for things like Prime Video and Netflix, a nice upgrade from previous generations.

While the Fire TV Stick might not be the absolute best Fire TV stick in terms of specs, at 50% off it is a better deal than the Fire TV Lite, which is currently $10 more expensive. However, if you're not completely tied to the Amazon ecosystem, it might be worth checking out these Roku deals for some great alternatives.