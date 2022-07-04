26 Fourth of July Sales That Won't Last Until Prime Day

With Fourth of July sales available nearly everywhere and Prime Day just around the corner, there's an abundance of deals to shop right now. Because of the proximity of the two events, a lot of people are wondering whether to spend money now or wait until Amazon's sale next week. While a lot of the deals we're seeing now will span both weeks, there are plenty of limited-time Fourth of July sales that won't be around come Prime Day. To help you decide when it's best to pull the trigger on your purchase, we've pulled out some of the best Fourth of July sales to shop today that won't make it until Prime Day.

iRobot You can upgrade your vacuuming experience with a smart robot vacuum cleaner from iRobot this Fourth of July. Discounted by $180, this model is within $5 of its best ever price but the deal is slated to expire just before Prime Day kicks off next week.

LG LG's 2021 C1 Series OLED TVs are seeing some steep savings and all-time low prices at Amazon for Independence Day making it the perfect time to buy. Given how large these discounts are on what are now previous-gen models, it's likely we'll see these sell out or the prices rise soon. Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.

Masterbuilt This is an all-time low price for this digital charcoal grill and smoker combo. It is already on backorder at Amazon and it remains to be seen how long the deal will stick around at Walmart with Prime Day around the corner.

Casper We see some of the best mattress deals of the year around Fourth of July and casper is offering as much as $600 off its various models and sizes. Its sale is due to end on July 11, just before Prime Day, and there's no guarantee that any future deal will be as good.

Apple Just a few months ago, Apple unveiled the updated iPad Air 5 meaning the fourth-gen model is seeing some significant savings while supplies last. Best Buy has as much as $150 off the previous-gen iPad Air. Since it has been discontinued by Apple, it won't be long until deals like this one dry up. Read our Apple iPad Air 2020 review.

Motorola Motorola's second-gen Razr foldable phone is finally affordable with this Fourth of July deal. It's almost 50% off right now but we expect it will return to its full price soon. Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

Twelve South You can save on Twelve South's essential Bluetooth adapter at Amazon and Best Buy where it has 40% off its regular price. Given that this price beats even Twelve South's Fourth of July sale, we don't expect it will stick around for long.