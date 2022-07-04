Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
26 Fourth of July Sales That Won't Last Until Prime Day

Shop these limited-time deals while you still can.

Adam Oram
3 min read
With Fourth of July sales available nearly everywhere and Prime Day just around the corner, there's an abundance of deals to shop right now. Because of the proximity of the two events, a lot of people are wondering whether to spend money now or wait until Amazon's sale next week. While a lot of the deals we're seeing now will span both weeks, there are plenty of limited-time Fourth of July sales that won't be around come Prime Day. To help you decide when it's best to pull the trigger on your purchase, we've pulled out some of the best Fourth of July sales to shop today that won't make it until Prime Day. 
iRobot

iRobot Roomba 692: $180

Save $120

You can upgrade your vacuuming experience with a smart robot vacuum cleaner from iRobot this Fourth of July. Discounted by $180, this model is within $5 of its best ever price but the deal is slated to expire just before Prime Day kicks off next week.

$180 at Amazon
LG

LG 65-inch OLED C1 Series 4K smart TV: $1,597

Save $903
Nov 2021

LG's 2021 C1 Series OLED TVs are seeing some steep savings and all-time low prices at Amazon for Independence Day making it the perfect time to buy. Given how large these discounts are on what are now previous-gen models, it's likely we'll see these sell out or the prices rise soon. 

Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.

 

$1,597 at Amazon
$1,600 at LG
Masterbuilt

Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560: $393

Save $104

This is an all-time low price for this digital charcoal grill and smoker combo. It is already on backorder at Amazon and it remains to be seen how long the deal will stick around at Walmart with Prime Day around the corner. 

$393 at Walmart
$393 at Amazon
Casper

Casper Original queen mattress: $995

Save $300

We see some of the best mattress deals of the year around Fourth of July and casper is offering as much as $600 off its various models and sizes. Its sale is due to end on July 11, just before Prime Day, and there's no guarantee that any future deal will be as good.

$995 at Casper
$995 at Amazon
Apple

iPad Air 4: $500

Save $100

Just a few months ago, Apple unveiled the updated iPad Air 5 meaning the fourth-gen model is seeing some significant savings while supplies last. Best Buy has as much as $150 off the previous-gen iPad Air. Since it has been discontinued by Apple, it won't be long until deals like this one dry up. 

Read our Apple iPad Air 2020 review.

 

$500 at Best Buy
Motorola

Motorola Razr (2nd generation): $800

Save $600

Motorola's second-gen Razr foldable phone is finally affordable with this Fourth of July deal. It's almost 50% off right now but we expect it will return to its full price soon. 

Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

 

$800 at Motorola
$800 at Best Buy
Twelve South

Twelve South AirFly Pro: $33

Save $22

You can save on Twelve South's essential Bluetooth adapter at Amazon and Best Buy where it has 40% off its regular price. Given that this price beats even Twelve South's Fourth of July sale, we don't expect it will stick around for long. 

$33 at Amazon
$33 at Best Buy
  • Wayfair: Items are on sale for your living room, office, bedroom, patio, backyard and more with up to 60% off until the end of the day.
  • Samsung: Get up to $1,550 off select refrigerators and up to $1,100 off washers and dryers.
  • Ninja: Save 17.76% on any order of $150 or more with the promo code JULY4TH.
  • BBQGuys: Save on a huge variety of grills and related accessories while these deals last. 
  • Greenworks: Save 25% off all-electric mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and more sitewide with code FIREWORK.
  • Sunday Lawn Care: Until July 5, you can get $40 off a lawn care starter kit by using the code JULY40 at checkout. 
  • Molekule: Get up to 25% off Molekule's premium air purifiers. 
  • Tushy: Score the Ace bidet seat for $399 -- a $200 saving.
  • REI: Save up to 40% on rugged apparel and footwear, as well as tons of outdoor gear, through July 4.
  • GoPro: Get 15% off any order of two or more accessories for Independence Day.
  • NordicTrack: Save as much as $100 on connected fitness equipment. 
  • Casetify: Save on cases with code 4JULY22. Buy one, get 10% off or buy two for 20% off. 
  • Hello Fresh: Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22.
  • Everlywell: 20% off digestive health tests such as Food Sensitivity, Celiac and Food Allergy with code TAKEACTION
  • Embark: Save up to $40 off DNA test kits for dogs when you use promo code DOGLIFE at checkout.
  • Vineyard Vines: Take up to 50% off sale styles with code WOAS22.
  • Crocs: Crocs has hundreds of items on sale this week for up to 50% off. You can save an additional 15% by using the code EXTRA15 at checkout. 
  • Under Armor: Enjoy up to 50% off sneakers and sportswear, no code required. This sale ends July 6.
  • Volcom: Enjoy an extra 40% discount on sale items this Fourth of July by using code FROTHY40.