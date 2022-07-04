26 Fourth of July Sales That Won't Last Until Prime Day

With Fourth of July sales available nearly everywhere and Prime Day just around the corner, there's an abundance of deals to shop right now. Because of the proximity of the two events, a lot of people are wondering whether to spend money now or wait until Amazon's sale next week. While a lot of the deals we're seeing now will span both weeks, there are plenty of limited-time Fourth of July sales that won't be around come Prime Day. To help you decide when it's best to pull the trigger on your purchase, we've pulled out some of the best Fourth of July sales to shop today that won't make it until Prime Day.
You can upgrade your vacuuming experience with a smart robot vacuum cleaner from iRobot this Fourth of July. Discounted by $180, this model is within $5 of its best ever price but the deal is slated to expire just before Prime Day kicks off next week.
LG's 2021 C1 Series OLED TVs are seeing some steep savings and all-time low prices at Amazon for Independence Day making it the perfect time to buy. Given how large these discounts are on what are now previous-gen models, it's likely we'll see these sell out or the prices rise soon.
This is an all-time low price for this digital charcoal grill and smoker combo. It is already on backorder at Amazon and it remains to be seen how long the deal will stick around at Walmart with Prime Day around the corner.
We see some of the best mattress deals of the year around Fourth of July and casper is offering as much as $600 off its various models and sizes. Its sale is due to end on July 11, just before Prime Day, and there's no guarantee that any future deal will be as good.
Just a few months ago, Apple unveiled the updated iPad Air 5 meaning the fourth-gen model is seeing some significant savings while supplies last. Best Buy has as much as $150 off the previous-gen iPad Air. Since it has been discontinued by Apple, it won't be long until deals like this one dry up.
Motorola's second-gen Razr foldable phone is finally affordable with this Fourth of July deal. It's almost 50% off right now but we expect it will return to its full price soon.
You can save on Twelve South's essential Bluetooth adapter at Amazon and Best Buy where it has 40% off its regular price. Given that this price beats even Twelve South's Fourth of July sale, we don't expect it will stick around for long.
- Wayfair: Items are on sale for your living room, office, bedroom, patio, backyard and more with up to 60% off until the end of the day.
- Samsung: Get up to $1,550 off select refrigerators and up to $1,100 off washers and dryers.
- Ninja: Save 17.76% on any order of $150 or more with the promo code JULY4TH.
- BBQGuys: Save on a huge variety of grills and related accessories while these deals last.
- Greenworks: Save 25% off all-electric mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and more sitewide with code FIREWORK.
- Sunday Lawn Care: Until July 5, you can get $40 off a lawn care starter kit by using the code JULY40 at checkout.
- Molekule: Get up to 25% off Molekule's premium air purifiers.
- Tushy: Score the Ace bidet seat for $399 -- a $200 saving.
- REI: Save up to 40% on rugged apparel and footwear, as well as tons of outdoor gear, through July 4.
- GoPro: Get 15% off any order of two or more accessories for Independence Day.
- NordicTrack: Save as much as $100 on connected fitness equipment.
- Casetify: Save on cases with code 4JULY22. Buy one, get 10% off or buy two for 20% off.
- Hello Fresh: Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22.
- Everlywell: 20% off digestive health tests such as Food Sensitivity, Celiac and Food Allergy with code TAKEACTION.
- Embark: Save up to $40 off DNA test kits for dogs when you use promo code DOGLIFE at checkout.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 50% off sale styles with code WOAS22.
- Crocs: Crocs has hundreds of items on sale this week for up to 50% off. You can save an additional 15% by using the code EXTRA15 at checkout.
- Under Armor: Enjoy up to 50% off sneakers and sportswear, no code required. This sale ends July 6.
- Volcom: Enjoy an extra 40% discount on sale items this Fourth of July by using code FROTHY40.