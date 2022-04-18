'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Teases Natalie Portman's Hammer-Wielding Jane Foster

Marvel Studios

Thor is back. A new trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, providing a glimpse of what's next for the Asgardian after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is scheduled to hit theaters July 8.

Set to Guns N' Roses 1987 song Sweet Child O' Mine, the trailer shows Thor getting back into shape after his "Bro Thor" phase in Endgame, hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy (and undermining Peter Quill's leadership like a big jerk), hints at Russell Crowe's Zeus and ends with the reveal of Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is actor Chris Hemsworth's fourth turn in a standalone Thor movie. Director Taika Waititi, who helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, is also returning.

Other familiar faces will include Tessa Thompson as Asgardian King Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill to name a few. Joining the cast is Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

However, there's still plenty of MCU action for fans to consume before Thor: Love and Thunder comes out. Moon Knight is currently airing on Disney Plus, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6 and Ms. Marvel kicks off on Disney's streaming service on June 8.