Ms. Marvel Gets a Disney Plus Release Date, New Trailer

Marvel

We now know when we'll be seeing Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, on our screens. Disney Plus' Ms. Marvel series arrives on June 8, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

In a new trailer, also released on Tuesday, we see Khan go from wearing Avengers T-shirts to school to throwing her own supersized punches.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Khan, a teen growing up in Jersey City. According to Marvel, she's "an avid gamer," "voracious fan-fiction scribe," and "Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel."

Eventually, she gets her own super abilities on par with the heroes she admires. Those powers in the comics and animated series are traditionally that of a shapeshifter that can grow big and small, but the trailer hints there may be something more "cosmic" this time. Vellani's Khan is seen putting on what appears to be superpowered compartment bracelet on her wrists that let her shut doors far away from her without super-stretching out her arm.

Ms. Marvel also typically gets her superpowers from being an Inhuman, something she discovers after an accidental exposure with Terrigen Mist in the comics. The Inhumans so far haven't been referenced in the Marvel movies, but have been in earlier Marvel television shows like the one-season Inhumans series and Agents of SHIELD.

Vellani's Khan is eventually making her way into the Marvel movies, starring in 2023's The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau.

The show's new Disney Plus trailer comes just as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and other Marvel series that were formally on Netflix make the move to Disney Plus on Wednesday. The next Marvel series hitting Disney Plus will be Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, debuting March 30.