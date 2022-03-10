Warner Bros

It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your calendar as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).

Black Panther, Thor, Doctor Strange and Batman are among the superhero sequels hitting the big screen again. There are new movies in the Jurassic Park, Fantastic Beasts, Knives Out, Enola Holmes, Madea and Avatar franchises. Luckily, original flicks include The Adam Project, Moonfall, Jordan Peel's Nope and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

But delays are still happening: The Rock's Black Adam, Aquaman, the Flash and Spider-Man spinoff Morbius have all been postponed, while Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible no. 7 and no. 8 have been pushed back multiple times.

It's been tough to keep up with all the changes to the movie schedule during the pandemic, from the everything-gets-canceled start through the delta variant and then the omicron surge, but we've got you covered on the latest US theatrical and streaming movie release dates for 2022. If these dates are still in flux, we'll let you know about the latest changes as new dates are announced. And don't forget to check out our guide to 2022's TV shows.

2022 release dates



Roland Emmerich and Halle Berry want the moon on a stick in this ludicrous sci-fi extravaganza.

The Worst Person in the World (Feb. 4, 2022)

Renate Reinsve won best actress at Cannes for her central role in this Oscar-nominated romantic drama.

The Long Night (Feb. 4, 2022)

A prophecy causes problems for Scout Taylor-Compton (from Rob Zombie's Halloween flicks) in this horror movie, when a visit to her childhood home to find her parents brings her face to face with a nightmarish cult instead.

Jackass Forever (Feb. 4, 2022)



Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and the Jackass crew return after a long break for more pranks and shenanigans. Celebrity guests include Eric André, Shaquille O'Neal, Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator and Machine Gun Kelly.

Alone With You (Feb. 4, 2022)

A young woman prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend but their apartment turns against her when voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.

The Wanting Mare (Feb. 7, 2022)

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast, while a line of women pass a single dream through the generations: a memory of a time where magic and myth were alive in the world. The Wanting Mare is the directorial debut of Nicolas Ashe Bateman, a visual effects artist who worked on A24's The Green Knight.

Kimi (Feb. 10. 2022)

Steven Soderbergh directs Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker forced to venture into the city streets during the COVID-19 pandemic in this HBO Max thriller.

All the Moons (Feb. 10, 2022)

In the dying days of the 19th century, during the final throes of a Spanish war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman she believes is an angel. But the truth is much more horrifying in Shudder chiller All the Moons.

Staycation (Feb. 10, 2022)

Divorce is on the horizon for a troubled couple until their marriage counselor challenges them to spend three days together in a house -- leading to all kinds of revelations. Staycation streams on ALLBLK, a streaming service for Black stories.

Death on the Nile (Feb. 11, 2022)

Kenneth Branagh once again fires up his mustache and little gray cells as Agatha Christie's detective Hercule Poirot in a follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express.

Catch the Fair One (Feb. 11, 2022)

Real-life US boxing world champion Kali Reis takes on human traffickers in the revenge thriller Catch the Fair One, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky.

The Sky Is Everywhere (Feb. 11, 2022)



Among the towering redwoods of California, a teenage musical prodigy navigates grief and first love. Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker (Madeline's Madeline, Shirley) directs for Apple TV Plus, from a script adapted by Jandy Nelson from her own novel.

Blacklight (Feb. 11, 2022)

Liam Neeson kicks ass, again.

I Want You Back (Feb. 11, 2022)

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate scheme to get back at their exes in this rom-com from Amazon Prime Video.

The Devil's Light (Feb. 11, 2022)

Nuns and exorcisms and stuff.

Cosmic Dawn (Feb. 11, 2022)

Model and It girl Camille Rowe stars with Emmanuelle Chriqui in a weird tale of alien abductions, cults and music by MGMT.

Petrov's Flu (Feb. 11, 2022)

A wild, violent and visually stunning slice of Russian cinema that wowed audiences at the Cannes film festival, to be released in the UK Feb. 11.

Bigbug (Feb. 11, 2022)

A group of bickering suburbanites find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. Netflix film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. (France)

Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 11, 2022)

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" -- she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested.

Love and Leashes (Feb. 11, 2022)

Netflix presents a different kind of romance between a man with a unusual tastes and a woman who stumbles upon his secret. (Korea)

They Live in the Grey (Feb. 17, 2022)

A social worker discovers a supernatural entity is tormenting a family in the Shudder horror flick They Live in the Grey.

When 2020's films began to be reshuffled, Uncharted was the first 2021 film to be moved. Fans are hyped for Sony's video game adaptation starring Tom Holland, although the release date has jumped around more than Nathan Drake exploring a temple.

The Cursed (Feb. 18, 2022)

Kelly Reilly and Boyd Holbrook hunt for a furry menace in a 19th century village in The Cursed.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18, 2022)



Netflix reboots the classic horror movie.

The Long Walk (Feb. 18, 2022)

An atmospheric combination of ghost story and gritty sci-fi.

Sneakerella (Feb. 18, 2022)

Disney Plus updates the Cinderella story to modern-day sneaker culture.

Hellbender (Feb. 24, 2022)



In this Shudder shocker, a teenager lives an isolated life atop a mountain with her mother until an insatiable and violent hunger awakens the dark secrets of her family's blood.

A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25, 2022)

Tyler Perry returns in Netflix's A Madea Homecoming, a raucous comedy in which family secrets derail the college graduation of Madea's great-grandson. Brendan O'Carroll cameos as Mrs. Brown, who's kind of the British equivalent of Madea.

The Outfit (Feb. 25, 2022)



Mark Rylance is a tailor who makes outfits for the Outfit, geddit?

The Desperate Hour (Feb. 25, 2022)

Naomi Watts stars in thriller The Desperate Hour, which unfolds in real time as a woman far from home on her daily jog learns her son is caught in a school shooting unfolding right at that moment.

Studio 666 (Feb. 25, 2022)

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters made a horror movie. We're sold!

The Burning Sea (Feb. 25, 2022)

The latest eco-disaster movie from the makers of The Wave and The Quake, The Burning Sea dives into a nail-biting oil rig catastrophe.

No Exit (Feb. 25, 2022)

Hulu and Disney Plus thriller No Exit chases a young woman en route to a family emergency who's stranded by a blizzard and forced to take shelter with a group of strangers -- one of whom is a dangerous kidnapper.

Against the Ice (March 2, 2022)

Based on the book Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen, this Netflix film is a true story of friendship and survival as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole trek dangerous parts of Greenland.

The Weekend Away (March 3)

A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret. Netflix film based on the book by Sarah Alderson. Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe star.

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

Robert Pattinson dons the bat suit for this delayed DC adventure. It's a Warner Bros. film, but there are no plans to stream it on HBO Max -- only 2021 films were released online.

After Yang (March 4, 2022)

When his young daughter's beloved android malfunctions, Colin Farrell tries to reconnect with his wife and child in Sundance drama After Yang.

Huda's Salon (March 4, 2022)

A Palestinian woman is forced into a conspiracy in the tense drama Huda's Salon.

Nightride (March 4, 2022)

One-shot thriller set on the mean streets of Belfast, chasing a small-time drug dealer as he tries to pull one last deal.

The Seed (March 10, 2022)

Three social media influencers battle an invasive yet alluring alien force in the Mojave Desert in Shudder's disturbing horror flick The Seed.

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Pixar's latest flick features a young girl who unwittingly transforms into a giant red panda on Disney Plus.

Offseason (March 11, 2022)

A young woman is stranded on a mysterious island.

The Adam Project (March 11, 2022)

Ryan Reynolds plays a man who helps his younger self confront their father in The Adam Project, reuniting the star with Free Guy director Shaun Levy. Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener also star in this Netflix time travel thriller.

Rescued by Ruby (March 17, 2022)

State trooper Dan dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. Fate brings them together on Netflix.

Master (March 18, 2022)

In writer-director Mariama Diallo's debut feature, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious university that may be haunted by more than just old-school racism. Regina Hall stars in Master, which makes its way from Sundance to Prime Video.

Unwelcome (March 18, 2022)

Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth are an expectant couple dealing with goblins at the bottom of their new garden.

Windfall (March 18, 2022)

A Hitchcockian Netflix thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed. Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star.

Cheaper by the Dozen (March 18)

Disney Plus comedy Cheaper by the Dozen reboots the 2003 family film, with Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as parents of a blended family of 12. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry.

Black Crab (March 18, 2022)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Netflix's Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust. Noomi Rapace stars. (Sweden)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (March 18, 2022)

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp.

The Contractor (March 18, 2022)

Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite for some special forces shenanigans, after their acclaimed pairing in 2016's Hell or High Water.

X (March 18, 2022)

A24 present a horror movie starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Scott Mescudi as teens caught out when they make an adult film in rural Texas.

Expired (March 18, 2022)

Ryan Kwanten and Hugo Weaving star in a futuristic thriller about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness.

The Spine of Night (March 24, 2022)

Shudder's adult animation The Spine of Night pays tribute to twisted cult cartoons and comics like Conan The Barbarian, A Scanner Darkly, Heavy Metal and the work of Ralph Bakshi. Written by Philip Gelatt, one of the writers behind Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, it features an impressive voice cast including Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel and Joe Manganiello.

The Lost City (March 25, 2022)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are an author and a model caught up in a jungle adventure in this adventure comedy.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25, 2022)

Michelle Yeoh stars in a multiverse-spanning epic from A24. Trust me, just watch the trailer.

King Otto (March 25, 2022)

Inspiring documentary King Otto recounts the miracle triumph of the 2004 Greek National Soccer Team at the European Championships.

Morbius (April 1, 2022)

Sony's Spider-Man spinoff features Jared Leto as Marvel vampire Morbius. Already delayed a couple of times, in January it was pushed back again.

Barbarians (April 1, 2022)

Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is having the perfect birthday when the doorbell rings and the evening takes a nightmarish turn in creepy, twisty flick Barbarians.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8, 2022)

Idris Elba is Knuckles as Sonic returns.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (April 8, 2022)

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the animated heroes for Disney Plus.

Ambulance (April 8, 2022)

Michael Bay dials 911 in this intense action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15, 2022)

Johnny Depp magically disappears from the Harry Potter prequel series, replaced as the villain by Mads Mikkelsen.

Choose or Die (April 15, 2022)

After firing up a lost '80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart. Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan and Robert Englund star in this Netflix film.

Father Stu (April 15, 2022)

Mark Wahlberg is a boxer turned priest in this true story of Father Stu, also starring Mel Gibson and premiering on Good Friday.

Operation Mincemeat (April 22, 2022)

Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden and Kelly Macdonald head this real-life World War II drama.

Along for the Ride (April 22, 2022)

Based on the book by Sarah Dessen, Netflix film Along for the Ride sees fellow insomniacs embark on a nightly quest to experience the fun, carefree teen life they never had by day. Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney and Andie MacDowell star.

Marvelous and The Black Hole (April 22, 2022)

A teenage delinquent befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her confront her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight-of-hand magic.

Bubble (April 28, 2022)

After bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world, Tokyo has become a playground and battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building in this Netflix film. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world. (Japan)

65 (April 29, 2022)

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

Hatching (April 29, 2022)

Finnish body horror flick Hatching follows a 12-year-old gymnast who finds and nurtures a strange egg.

Men (May 5, 2022)

Alex Garland's simmering horror film stars Jessie Buckley.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Following his meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel's cocky sorcerer Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, tackles the Multiverse of Madness.

Shin Ultraman (May 13, 2022)

A reimagining of Japanese superhero adventure Ultraman.

Senior Year (May 13, 2022)

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Rebel Wilson and Alicia Silverstone star on Netflix.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (May 27, 2022)



The Belcher family flips out in an animated version of the cartoon series Bob's Burgers.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27, 2022)



We've waited over 30 years for a sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun, as Tom Cruise feels the need for speed again.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)



Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in this sixth dino-blockbuster.

Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Chris Evans takes Toy Story's pompous plaything to infinity and beyond, as teased in the first Lightyear trailer from Pixar.

Elvis (June 24, 2022)



Baz Luhrmann's Elvis tribute became an early high-profile casualty of the pandemic when Tom Hanks, who appears in the film as Col. Tom Parker, contracted the coronavirus. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, thankfully recovered, and the film is delayed only a month.

The Black Phone (June 24, 2022)

Ethan Hawke headlines a chilling horror movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Chris Hemsworth again brings the hammer down, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Jeff Goldblum. Guardians of the Galaxy chums Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel also come along.

Bullet Train (July 15, 2022)

John Wick director David Leitch shoots with an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

Nope (July 20, 2022)

Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this new chiller, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22, 2022)

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from TV hit Normal People.

DC League of Super-Pets (July 29, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is Krypto (Superman's dog) in this animated comedy featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

Luck (Aug. 5, 2022)



Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg lend their voices to this Apple TV Plus animated film about the unluckiest person in the world discovering unicorns and dragons in the magical Land of Luck.

Secret Headquarters (Aug. 12, 2022)

Owen Wilson stars in the tale of a kid who discovers a superhero's secret headquarters under his home.

The Man From Toronto (Aug. 12, 2022)

Thrown together in an Airbnb, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up to kill someone.

The Bride (Aug. 26, 2022)

The Bride is a thriller that about a young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only for the nuptials to take a sinister turn.

Samaritan (Aug. 26, 2022)

Sylvester Stallone is an aging superhero in this dark take on superheroics.

Salem's Lot (Sept. 9, 2022)

A new take on Stephen King's vampire tale, from Warner Bros. and starring Alfre Woodard.

The Woman King (Sept. 16, 2022)

Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega star in Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic.

Don't Worry Darling (Sept. 23, 2022)

Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in a story of a 1950s housewife discovering a disturbing secret. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Oct. 7, 2022)



The animated spider-action continues as Miles Morales swings into action.

Halloween Ends (Oct. 14, 2022)

The slasher series sees Jamie Lee Curtis take on a masked killer for a final time (until the next reboot).

Black Adam (Oct. 21, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is the vengeful DC villain Black Adam.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022)



Ryan Coogler directs Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in this Marvel sequel.

She Said (Nov. 18, 2022)

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who investigated Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

Creed III (Nov. 23, 2022)

Michael B. Jordan not only gets back in the ring, but he also directs.

Matilda (December 2022)

Netflix adapts the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee star.

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

Avatar and Star Wars will alternate each Christmas for the next few years. James Cameron's Avatar 2 drops in 2022, Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Dec. 16, 2022)

Zachary Levi dons the cape again as superhero Shazam in this DC sequel.

Untitled Mario film (Dec. 21, 2022)

Chris Pratt is the voice of the Nintendo legend.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Dec. 23, 2022)

Naomi Ackie takes the mic in this biopic of Whitney Houston, directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Babylon (Dec. 23, 2022)

Damien Chazelle heads for the golden age of Hollywood, with Brad Pitt and with Margot Robbie as real-life star Clara Bow.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in this 1920s-set crime thriller for Apple TV Plus.

Prey (2022)

Hulu will release this latest Predator movie in 2022.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro directs a stop-motion animated musical fantasy for Netflix, featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro.

Flux Gourmet (2022)

The latest oddball tale from Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric) stars Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie.

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Bonneville, David Tennant, Rob Brydon and Joe Sugg voice this adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Paul Feig directs this Netflix fantasy based on Soman Chainani's 2013 novel about a school for fairytale heroes and villains.

Wendell and Wild (2022)

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are two scheming demons in a stop-motion fantasy coming to Netflix.

Three Men and a Baby (2022)

Zac Efron heads the cast of a Disney Plus reboot for the popular 1987 comedy starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson (originally based on a French film).

Spiderhead (2022)

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star in a Netflix sci-fi story about future prisoners and mind-altering drugs.

Happening (2022)

The French drama Happening, from director Audrey Diwan and Annie Ernaux's semi-autobiographical novel, follows a promising young student who gets pregnant in 1960s France when abortions weren't legal.

Beavis and Butt-Head (2022)

Paramount Plus will stream a long-awaited reboot for Mike Judge's sniggering delinquents.

A Banquet (2022)

A widowed mother played by Sienna Guillory is radically tested when her teenage daughter goes through a bizarre transformation in IFC's psychological horror film A Banquet.

13: The Musical (2022)

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, 12-year-old Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school. Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman and Josh Peck star in this Netflix flick.

A Jazzman's Blues (2022)

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues unspools 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Writer and director Richard Linklater takes inspiration from his own childhood in Netflix film Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, recounting the story of the first moon landing through the eyes of the astronauts and a kid growing up in Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own.

Beauty (2022)

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative recording contract in Netflix film Beauty, written by Lena Waithe.

Blonde (2022)

Based on a bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Netflix film Blonde stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Boo! (2022)

A teenage girl unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween in this Netflix film, causing decorations to come alive. She must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town -- her skeptical father, played by Marlon Wayans.

Day Shift (2022)

In this Netflix film thriller, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: slaying vampires!

End of the Road (2022)

Recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. But out in the New Mexico desert, they must fight back against a mysterious killer. Queen Latifah, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Beau Bridges star in this Netflix film.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Netflix's young detective Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends -- including her brother Sherlock. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and David Thewlis star.

Falling for Christmas (2022)

A newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress has a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia, winding up in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star in this Netflix romantic flick.

The Good Nurse (2022)

Based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber, the Netflix film follows a nurse who becomes suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of patient deaths. Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star.

The Gray Man (2022)

Ryan Gosling is the CIA's most skilled mercenary, until he accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and winds up with a psychopathic former colleague and other international assassins chasing a bounty on his head. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct this Netflix actioner. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page also star.

Hustle (2022)

Adam Sandler is a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past and has to bring them to the USA in this Netflix film. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster also star.

The Inheritance (2022)

On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his four estranged children home out of fear that someone -- or something -- is coming to kill him. To ensure his family protect him, Abernathy puts their inheritances on the line -- they'll get nothing if he's dead by dawn... Alejandro Brugués directs for Netflix.

Interceptor (2022)

When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US and a coordinated attack threatens a remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must save humanity as we know it. Elsa Pataky stars in this Netflix action flick.

Ivy and Bean (2022)

Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. This Netflix film for younger viewers is based on a book series by Annie Barrows.

Knives Out 2 (2022)

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new mystery. Netflix paid big money to the rights for this star-studded whodunnit in which Daniel Craig is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022)

Based on the classic (and often-filmed) D.H. Lawrence novel, this new Netflix version sees Lady Chatterley engage in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star.

Love in the Villa (2022)

A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find the villa she reserved has been double-booked with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. What are the chances?! Kat Graham and Tom Hopper star in this Netflix romance.

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Based on the book Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll, this Netflix thriller follows a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at her prestigious school, she's forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton star.

Me Time (2022)

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez star in this Netflix buddy comedy.

Metal Lords (2022)

Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're going to win the Battle of the Bands. Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss writes this Netflix flick, while Tom Morello handles the music.

Monkey Man (2022)

An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago. Dev Patel writes, directs and stars on Netflix.

The Mother (2022)

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before. Jennifer Lopez stars in this Netflix action flick.

The Mothership (2022)

A Netflix sci-fi adventure that follows Halle Berry one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (2022)

Based on the latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds, by Stephen King, Netflix chiller Mr. Harrigan's Phone follows a young boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire -- then finds himself still able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him. Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum produce, while Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell star.

My Father's Dragon (2022)

Inspired by the award-winning children's book by Ruth Stiles Gannett, Netflix film My Father's Dragon follows a kid who runs away in search of ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

The Noel Diary (2022)

When best-selling author Jacob Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. It's on Netflix.

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Scott Cooper directs a Netflix Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of murders in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, following a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays a retired detective tasked with investigating the murders.

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local. It's on Netflix.

Persuasion (2022)

Based on the novel by Jane Austen, this Netflix period romance follows a snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities but when Frederick Wentworth -- the dashing one she let get away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart. Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki, Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant and Henry Golding star.

Purple Hearts (2022)

Based on the book by Tess Wakefield, Netflix film Purple Hearts is the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and marine who in spite of their many differences fall hopelessly in love.

Rustin (2022)

Netflix charts the life of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey and CCH Pounder star.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chaining. Paul Feig directs for Netflix. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney and Mark Heap star.

The Sea Beast (2022)

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. Netflix team up with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt) for this one.

Shirley (2022)

Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president. This Netflix film tells the story of Chisholm's boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best. John Ridley directs Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Slumberland (2022)

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O'Dowd and Kyle Chandler star in this Netflix fantasy.

Spaceman (2022)

As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, this Netflix film stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar.

The Swimmers (2022)

The true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini and their miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sally El Hosaini directs Netflix true story and co-writes with Jack Thorne.

They Cloned Tyrone (2022)

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper on Netflix.

Untitled Netflix Holiday Rom-com (2022)

Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

We Have a Ghost (2022)

A ghost haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and ghostly Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the spectre's past, they become a target of the CIA. Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Coulter star in this Netflix film.

White Noise (2022)

Netflix movie White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo. Noah Baumbach directs Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Wonder (2022)

The Irish Midlands, 1862. A young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the miracle, but are there more ominous motives at work? A Netflix psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of "fasting girls", adapted from the novel by Emma Donoghue (Room). Florence Pugh stars.

You People (2022)

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this Netflix comedy from Kenya Barris, co-written with Jonah Hill. Hill stars with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny and Nia Long.

20th Century Girl (2022)

In 1999, 17-year-old Bo-ra finds her first love: a sweet, pure but heartbreaking relationship. Years later, news about her first love revives her teenage romance that she once thought forgotten in this Netflix film. (Korea)

Athena (2022)

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos in this Netflix film. (France)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Im Westen Nichts Neues) (2022)

A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Netflix's new version of the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque. (Germany)

Carter (2022)

Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries in this Netflix film. (Korea)

Don't Blame Karma! (2022)

Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck in this Netflix film. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision. (Mexico)

Drifting Home (2022)

Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood in this Netflix film, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished and are suddenly caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea. Will they be able to return to their world? (Japan)

Jung_E (2022)

Amid the chaos of a desolate Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory hinges on cloning a legendary mercenary in this Netflix film. Directed Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan, Peninsula, and Hellbound. (Korea)

Khufiya (2022)

Netflix espionage thriller about an intelligence operative assigned to track down a mole selling India's defense secrets, while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. (India)

Monica, O My Darling (2022)

Black comedy and white-collar crime collide as a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly plan to pull off the perfect murder in this Netflix film. (India)

Qala (2022)

Qala is a story about a daughter who craves her mother's love in this Netflix film. (India)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

With over 37 million copies sold and winning in the children's category of the 39th Kodansha Manga Award, the mega-hit The Seven Deadly Sins (original work: Nakaba Suzuki) gets a spin-off anime film on Netflix. This film will feature an original story by Suzuki. Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. (Japan)

Seoul Vibe (2022)

With the world's eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, a special operation unravels corruption in this Netflix film packed with breathtaking action scenes. (Korea)

The Takedown (Loin du Périph) (2022)

Lupin's Omar Sy is a cop in this Netflix buddy movie wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. (France)

Through My Window (A Través de Mi Ventana) (2022)

Raquel has been in love with Ares forever, her attractive and mysterious neighbor in this Netflix film. But she is not an innocent girl... (Spain)

Troll (2022)

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years in this Netflix film. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in folklore? (Norway)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

A merciless man known as Yaksha crosses paths with a prosecutor on a special mission in a Chinese city notorious for espionage. Park Hae-soo, a global star from Netflix's Squid Game, plays the role of the demoted prosecutor. (Korea)

2023 release dates



The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023)

Captain Marvel 2 unites Brie Larson's cosmic crusader with some new friends.

Dungeons & Dragons (March 3, 2023)

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page roll the dice for a new movie version of the iconic roleplaying game.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return for more aquatic action in DC's Aquaman 2.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24, 2023)

Following The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu's other all-action franchise also returns for a fourth outing.

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

Ezra Miller is speedy superhero Flash in DC's multiverse-spanning adventure bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman.

Indiana Jones 5 (June 30, 2023)



The man with the hat is back, as Harrison Ford whips his way into his 80s.

Mission: Impossible 7 (July 14, 2023)

Tom Cruise was infamously strict about coronavirus precautions while filming his latest spy thriller, Mission: Impossible 7. The film has been postponed multiple times, and each time it's moved it also pushes back follow-up Mission: Impossible 8.

Wonka (Dec. 15, 2023)

Timothee Chalamet plays the chocolate mogul in a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic stories.

Untitled Star Trek movie (Dec. 22, 2023)



Seven years after Star Trek Beyond, Kirk and crew will boldly go once more, directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman.

Star Wars (December 2023 and onward)

Three Star Wars movies will arrive every other year, between Avatar sequels, in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Already released

See For Me (Jan. 7, 2022)

A young blind woman faces thieves, her only protection a new app connecting her to a volunteer who sees on her behalf.

Scream (Jan. 14, 2022)



The '90s slasher series returns.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Jan. 14, 2022)

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen's visually striking Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The Last Thing Mary Saw (Jan. 20, 2022)

In 1843, a forbidden love leads to terror in this Shudder horror flick.

Aline (Jan. 21, 2022)



"A fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion." Really.

Munich: The Edge of War (Jan. 21, 2022)

George MacKay and Jeremy Irons star in this Netflix historical thriller as Europe stands on the brink of World War II and two friends face a conspiracy from opposite sides.

The King's Daughter (Jan. 21, 2022)



Pierce Brosnan is France's King Louis XIV, who captures a mermaid in this fantasy adventure.

The Fallout (Jan. 21, 2022)



This award-winning HBO Max film follows a high school student facing the world after a school shooting.

Home (Jan. 24, 2022)

The directorial debut from Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, Run Lola Run) stars Kathy Bates, Jake McLaughlin and Aisling Franciosi in a drama about a 40-year-old man returning home from prison.

Cyrano (Jan. 28, 2022)

Peter Dinklage is the legendary lover in Cyrano.

Clean (Jan. 28, 2022)

Adrien Brody is a violent loner pushed too far in Clean.

Sundown (Jan. 28, 2022)

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg play a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico until a distant emergency disrupts their ordered world in this suspenseful thriller.

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (Jan. 28, 2022)

From the makers of Console Wars, the documentary film Rise of the Players comes out exactly a year after the Gamestop stock market sensation, which saw a popular movement of investors take on the financial elite.

Home Team (Jan. 28, 2022)

Kevin James is a disgraced football coach who returns to his home town to coach kids in Netflix comedy Home Team.

Laguna Ave (Feb. 1, 2022)



A weird and wild trip down Laguna Ave in a delirious flick that defies description on leftfield streaming service Arrow.

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché (Feb. 2, 2022)

Riveting documentary about Poly Styrene, the boundary-smashing feminist icon pop singer and punk pioneer.

Slapface (Feb. 3, 2022)

After the death of his mother, a loner builds a bizarre friendship with a monster in Shudder horror movie Slapface.