'Doctor Strange 2' New Trailer Brings Back Wanda's Children

Marvel/YouTube/CNET Screenshot

Right on cue, Marvel dropped another Multiverse of Madness trailer on Wednesday to highlight that we're 30 days away from seeing Doctor Strange return to the big screen. With the Everly Brothers as our musical guides, the clip hints at a demented series of dreamscapes with foreboding real-world consequences. Or multiverse consequences, rather.

The trailer opens with darkness surrounding a disintegrating Sanctum Sanctorum and Christine walking down the aisle in a wedding dress. Strange is dreaming, while a distraught Scarlet Witch talks about her recurring nightmare about her missing sons. How many versions of Wanda Maximoff will we get to see? Battles through infinite universes are promised, and we also get a glimpse of a Doctor Strange variant whose open third eye will certainly make things interesting.

The film opens in theaters on May 6 and tickets are now on sale. With that in mind, there's time to catch up on all things Stephen Strange and the Eye of Agamotto before the movie arrives. Stream 2016's Doctor Strange on Disney Plus, Apple TV, YouTube or Prime Video. It also won't hurt to catch up with Disney Plus MCU shows WandaVision and What If... ? because the storylines intersect with Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez as newcomer America Chavez.