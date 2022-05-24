'Thor: Love and Thunder' New Trailer Exposes Christian Bale's Villain Gorr

After a fairly lengthy teaser, Thor: Love and Thunder has a full official trailer. This time, we get a glimpse of Christian Bale's viscerally named villain Gorr the God Butcher. Plus, there's another look at Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, aka Thor's ex-girlfriend who shockingly appears as Mighty Thor, costume, powers and muscles included. Portman didn't appear in the previous flick, Thor: Ragnarok.

The feel-good, comedy vibes of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe action-packed adventure come through in the official trailer. Check it out below.

The initial look at Thor: Love and Thunder didn't reveal much in the way of a hard plot for the fourth Thor flick, which sees the Avenger and former king of Asgard (Chris Hemsworth) suffer a mid-life crisis and go traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by the slightly peeved Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

At some point, Thor faces Gorr the God Butcher, who lives up to his name. "All gods will die," he declares in the trailer.

Major moments in the trailer see Thor training to lose the weight he put on in Avengers: Endgame. Back in battle, he comes across a shocking sight: Jane Foster, bulked-up as the Mighty Thor. It's been eight years, seven months and six days since they've last seen each other. We also get a good look at Gorr's Voldemort-esque appearance -- he's pale, bald, cloaked and into the genocide of gods. And last but not least, we get our first look at Russell Crowe's gold chest-plated Zeus.

"The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace," reads Marvel's official synopsis. "But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to Thor's surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie takes over Asgard's throne and Taika Waititi, who returns to direct after Thor: Ragnarok, is also back on screen as the lovable but clueless Korg.

See Thor: Love and Thunder when it opens in theaters July 8.