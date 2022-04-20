Biden Administration May Appeal Mask Ruling Where Marijuana Is Legal 4/20 Deals and Discounts Sonic Origins Release Date, Trailer Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Thursday and Friday
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Reveals Natalie Portman as Thor, Awesome Poster Unveiled

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's trailer takes you away to that special place and hints at what's in store for our favorite Asgardian Avenger.

Erin Carson headshot
Sean Keane headshot
Erin Carson , Sean Keane
Jane Foster as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

Jane Foster wields a reforged Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder.

 Marvel Studios

We got a first taste of Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, as the movie's teaser trailer offered a glimpse of what the Asgardian Avenger has been up to in the wake of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, from director Taika Waititi, is scheduled to hit theaters July 8.

Set to Guns N' Roses' 1987 song Sweet Child O' Mine, the trailer shows Thor getting back into shape after his "Bro Thor" phase in Endgame, and hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy (and undermining Peter Quill's leadership like a big jerk). It also hints at Russell Crowe's Zeus and ends with the reveal of Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder Jane Foster poster

Natalie Portman posted a Jane Foster variant of the Thor: Love and Thunder poster.

 Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder also got its first poster on Monday. It features OG Thor holding his magical ax Stormbreaker above his head, looking pretty darn magnificent with the caption "The one and only." However, actor Natalie Portman on Wednesday posted a new version of the poster on her Instagram, featuring Jane's version of Thor holding Mjolnir above her head, looking even more epic with the caption "The one is not the only."

It's unclear if this is the same Jane we know from previous Thor movies or a version from a parallel reality -- her last live-action MCU appearance was in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but Portman voiced a variant of the character in last year's animated series What If...?

In the comics, Mjolnir sought out Jane after Thor was deemed unworthy and she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He gave her his blessing to use his name and went by "Odinson" to avoid confusion. 

It'll be actor Chris Hemsworth's fourth turn in a standalone Thor movie and director Waititi's second Thor movie, having helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok (he also plays rocky goofball Korg).

Other familiar faces will include Tessa Thompson as Asgardian King Valkyrie, and Portman as Jane and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill to name a few. Joining the cast is Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.  Marvel showcased a bunch of merchandise on Wednesday, showing us Gorr and revealing that the official name for Jane's heroic persona is "The Mighty Thor."

However, there's still plenty of MCU action for fans to consume before Thor: Love and Thunder comes out. Moon Knight is currently airing on Disney Plus, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6 and Ms. Marvel kicks off on Disney's streaming service on June 8.

On Tuesday, Square Enix revealed that Jane's Thor will be the next playable hero to join the 2020 Avengers game. It's unclear exactly when she'll be added.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: What's New to Stream for April 2022
5:49