Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5: The Full List of Release Dates

We're on Phase Five now! It began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel on a theatrical poster, against a blue, purple and orange night sky
The Marvels has been pushed from July to November.
New year, new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Five kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, out now in theaters. (The Disney Plus release is currently in the ether.) Part of the Multiverse Saga (beginning with Phase Four and ending with Phase Six), Ant-Man 3 hasn't raked in the most glowing reviews, but Jonathan Majors as villain Kang is a universal highlight.

Look forward to five more Phase Five movies in the coming couple of years, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels -- which recently pushed its release date from July to November 2023 -- Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and Blade.

As for Phase Five TV shows heading to Disney Plus, look out for season 2 of What If...?, Secret Invasion, season 2 of Loki, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Daredevil: Born Again. Yep, it's almost like you've got a lot of homework to do to stay up to date with the MCU.

MCU Phase Five (and Six): Films

Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 4, 2023
The Marvels Nov. 10, 2023 November, 2023 TBA
Captain America: New World Order May 3, 2024 TBA TBA
Thunderbolts July 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 TBA
Blade Sept. 6, 2024 TBA TBA
Deadpool 3 Nov. 8, 2024 TBA TBA
Fantastic Four Feb. 14, 2025 TBA TBA
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty May 2, 2025 TBA TBA
Untitled movie Nov. 7, 2025 TBA TBA
Avengers: Secret Wars May 1, 2026 TBA TBA
Armor Wars TBA TBA TBA

MCU Phase Five: Disney Plus series

Series Release date
What...If? season 2 Early 2023
Secret Invasion Early 2023
Loki, season 2 Mid-2023
Ironheart Late 2023
Echo Late 2023
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Late 2023
Daredevil: Born Again Early 2024

