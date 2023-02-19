Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5: The Full List of Release Dates

New year, new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Phase Five kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, out now in theaters. (The Disney Plus release is currently in the ether.) Part of the Multiverse Saga (beginning with Phase Four and ending with Phase Six), Ant-Man 3 hasn't raked in the most glowing reviews, but Jonathan Majors as villain Kang is a universal highlight.
Look forward to five more Phase Five movies in the coming couple of years, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels -- which recently pushed its release date from July to November 2023 -- Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and Blade.
As for Phase Five TV shows heading to Disney Plus, look out for season 2 of What If...?, Secret Invasion, season 2 of Loki, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Daredevil: Born Again. Yep, it's almost like you've got a lot of homework to do to stay up to date with the MCU.
MCU Phase Five (and Six): Films
|Movie
|US release date
|UK release date
|Australia release date
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 17, 2023
|Feb. 16, 2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|May 5, 2023
|May 5, 2023
|May 4, 2023
|The Marvels
|Nov. 10, 2023
|November, 2023
|TBA
|Captain America: New World Order
|May 3, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Thunderbolts
|July 26, 2024
|July 26, 2024
|TBA
|Blade
|Sept. 6, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Deadpool 3
|Nov. 8, 2024
|TBA
|TBA
|Fantastic Four
|Feb. 14, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
|May 2, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Untitled movie
|Nov. 7, 2025
|TBA
|TBA
|Avengers: Secret Wars
|May 1, 2026
|TBA
|TBA
|Armor Wars
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
MCU Phase Five: Disney Plus series
|Series
|Release date
|What...If? season 2
|Early 2023
|Secret Invasion
|Early 2023
|Loki, season 2
|Mid-2023
|Ironheart
|Late 2023
|Echo
|Late 2023
|Agatha: Coven of Chaos
|Late 2023
|Daredevil: Born Again
|Early 2024