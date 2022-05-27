Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Is Coming to Disney Plus Next Spring

Another Star Wars show was announced during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Friday, and this one is created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers and their families. Young Jedi Adventures will hit Disney Plus and Disney Junior spring 2023.

"Set during The High Republic era, the Original Series follows Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and become Jedi: Compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship," the official Star Wars Twitter account said of the show.

The High Republic era occurred several hundred years before the Skywalker Saga, and has so far been chronicled only in books and comics. Young Jedi Adventures is the second upcoming show that'll take place in this period -- live-action series The Acolyte (which doesn't have a firm release date yet) will take place around a century before The Phantom Menace, in the latter part of the High Republic era.

Thursday's Celebration highlights included a trailer and release date for Star Wars spy series Andor, which hits Disney Plus this summer, along with a 2023 release date for The Mandalorian season 3. Friday also gave us the first trailer for upcoming video game Jedi: Survivor.