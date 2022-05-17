Star Wars Release Dates For Andor, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Revealed

We now know a lot more about the future of Star Wars,



Star Wars series Andor will kick off on Disney Plus late this summer, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday. The show is set before the events of 2016's Rogue One -- which was a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars movie -- and sees Diego Luna return as rebel spy Cassian Andor.

The Vanity Fair cover story also gave us release windows for other upcoming Star Wars shows: The Mandalorian season 3 will arrive in late 2022 or early 2023, and Ahsoka will arrive in 2023. It's still unclear when The Acolyte will arrive, but the report noted that it's "slightly further off" from Ahsoka.

The next Star Wars show hitting Disney Plus is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrives on May 27 and stars Ewan McGregor as the exiled Jedi. Ahsoka follows The Clone Wars and Mandalorian character Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and is set a few years after Return of the Jedi. The Acolyte will take place around a century before The Phantom Menace, in the latter part of the High Republic era, according to Vanity Fair.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts is helming a new Star Wars show, Vanity Fair noted, but didn't state whether the series would come to Disney Plus.

Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney Plus immediately responded to requests for comment about Andor's release date. We'll likely get updates on some of these shows at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, which runs May 26-29.