Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Revealed, Sequel to Fallen Order

Get your lightsaber ready, the time for more Jedi video game action approaches. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, was revealed with a cinematic trailer during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Saturday.

It's scheduled to come out sometime in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The third-person action game is being developed by Apex Legends and Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment. The original was set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and followed surviving Padawan Cal Kestis and his crew.

The sequel picks up five years after the original game, with Cal Kestis seemingly at a low point following a defeat with a sith lord. With his lightsaber falling into the wrong hands, he'll need to get back into Jedi training to expand his powers and reclaim his lightsaber, all while facing off against the empire and other criminal forces throughout the galaxy.



Jedi: Fallen Order game director Stig Asmussen, who previously helmed God of War 3, is leading the sequel as well. In a press release, Asmussen stated that this sequel focus on expanding the legacy that its predecessor set.



"Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel," said Asmussen. "For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We're leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal's story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can't wait to share more about the game with the world later this year."

Star Wars Celebration is a convention solely devoted to a galaxy far, far away. It's been running since 1999, when it hyped up prequel trilogy opener The Phantom Menace. This year's gathering runs from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29 in Anaheim, California. It's the first Celebration since 2019, with the planned 2020 convention having been canceled due to the pandemic.



Along with the announcement of Jedi: Survivor, Lucasfilm has also released the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which stars the returning actor Ewan McGregor. Check out our review of the first two episodes, along with a breakdown of some easter eggs and cameos that we picked up on.