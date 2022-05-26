Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals Phase 2 Adventures

Star Wars: The High Republic readers got a taste of what's coming during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Thursday, with the authors of the publishing initiative gathering at a panel to talk about phase 2 -- known as "Quest of the Jedi" -- before it kicks off later this year.

These novels, children's books and comics are set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, the earliest movie in the Star Wars timeline. Claudia Gray's excellent The Fallen Star brought Phase 1 to a fiery conclusion earlier this year, and Lucasfilm surprised fans earlier this year by revealing that phase 2 will be set 150 years before the events of phase 1.

"It's an all-new jumping on point," Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain said at the event.

Some exciting #HighRepublic news that was just announced at #StarWarsCelebration!



Teasing the new cover for The High Republic: Convergence, depicting Jedi Knight Gella Nattai. Coming October 2022.

Instead of the Nihil, extremist group The Path of the Open Hand -- led by The Mother -- will be the villains of this era. They believe that no one should be using the Force, not even the Jedi Order, which is clearly going to lead to some problems.

Also creating chaos will be the Dank Graks, who are all rejects from dark side cults. Author Daniel José Older revealed that one of them hates Maz Kanata, revealing that the mysterious character first seen in The Force Awakens (which takes place much later in the timeline) will play a role in The High Republic.

There'll be two chancellors at this point in the timeline -- Greylark and Mollo. One is focused on developing the core worlds and the other more on the Outer Rim.

A pair of new books were revealed at Thursday's panel -- Quest for Planet X by Tessa Gratton and Path of Vengeance by Cavan Scott will both come out in spring 2023. Also coming is The Battle of Jedha, an audiobook original is coming in January 2023 (the hardcover/ebook in February 2023).

The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha is set after the events of Convergence. This audiobook original is coming in January 2023 and will be followed by the hardcover/ebook in February 2023.

Writer Zoraida Cordova will formally kick off phase 2 on Oct. 4, with the novel Convergence.

That'll be swiftly followed by the first issue of Marvel's relaunched High Republic comic series, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, on Oct. 5. George Mann's Quest for the Hidden City is coming Nov. 1.

Writer Charles Soule will have a comic too -- the intriguingly titled The Blade, which reveals the backstory of fan-favorite Jedi Porter Engle -- and it'll kick off on Nov. 2. The cover art for Cordova's novel and the first issues of these comic series was revealed on Thursday.

Star Wars Celebration is a convention solely devoted to a galaxy far, far away. It's been running since 1999, when it hyped up prequel trilogy opener The Phantom Menace. This year's gathering runs from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29 in Anaheim, California. It's the first Celebration since 2019, with the planned 2020 convention having been canceled due to the pandemic.