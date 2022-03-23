How to Stream the Oscars 2022 This Weekend

Netflix

With dipping ratings and controversy hot on its tail, this year the Oscars are looking for a clean slate. Cue controversy: West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was snubbed even an invite to the ceremony (that was quickly rectified, surprising no one).

Even frontrunner The Power of the Dog can't escape the drama. Still, it leads the pack with 12 nominations, closely followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10. Oscars history has already been made, with Jane Campion becoming the first woman to be nominated twice for best director. She'll make more history if she wins, becoming the only woman to win the category twice.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the 2022 Oscars on March 27.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The Oscars are scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27 from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Instead of the usual three-hour slog, this year the Oscars have been slimmed down. Eight categories have been cut from the show (the awards will be presented before the telecast), including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

The ceremony will take place in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, a return to the usual stomping grounds after last year's more intimate ceremony took place in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

How do I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The Oscars will be televised on ABC. If you've cut the cord (a cheaper option with major perks), you can livestream ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV.

You can also stream the show live via abc.com or the ABC app.

Who's hosting?

The Oscars have been hostless since Jimmy Kimmel held the mic for the 2018 ceremony. Not only is the 2022 ceremony returning to hosting ways, it'll feature three hosts: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

This isn't the first time the Oscars have featured three hosts (Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan did the honors in 1987), but it's the first time three women have taken on the gig.

Who's nominated?

You can check out the full list of nominees here. Leading the nominations is The Power of the Dog with 12, followed by Dune with 10 and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each.