Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Red Carpet, Early Winners

Dune, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story compete for the biggest movie awards. Follow along with us live.
This year's Oscars is almost underway, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10.
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's format is a little different this year: Eight (less popular) awards are being announced one hour before the main telecast, including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.
See all the winners below and follow along as we update this post live.
Read more: How to stream the Oscars 2022 live | The full list of 2022 nominees
Beginning right now (at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT), you can livestream E! Entertainment's coverage of the red carpet over on EW.com, and EW's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are co-hosting the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are giving performances.