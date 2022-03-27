Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Red Carpet, Early Winners

Who's taking home these guys? Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

This year's Oscars is almost underway, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's format is a little different this year: Eight (less popular) awards are being announced one hour before the main telecast, including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

See all the winners below and follow along as we update this post live.

Read more: How to stream the Oscars 2022 live | The full list of 2022 nominees