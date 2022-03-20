Rachel Zegler Asked to Present at Oscars Following Invite Snub

Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Shortly after she revealed she wasn't invited to this year's Oscars, West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler has been asked to present at the ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the actress is currently in London shooting Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White movie, The Hollywood Reporter hinted she may be able to swing the ceremony. "THR hears that efforts are being undertaken to rearrange the film's shooting schedule to enable Zegler to be at the Oscars," the site reported. The Oscars are on Sunday night.

West Side Story scored a total of seven nominations, including best picture. On Sunday, the actress responded to a fan on Instagram who asked what she'll be wearing for the event with, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

She further responded to outraged and disappointed fans by saying, "Idk y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening."

"I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage -- I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

While Zegler, who plays Maria in the film, didn't score a nomination for Best Actress, it's typical that the cast be present to support the film regardless, especially for Best Picture nominees. West Side Story is nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.