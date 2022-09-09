'Hocus Pocus 2' Latest Trailer Hits D23

Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
The almost 2-minute trailer shows the Sanderson Sisters as three young women banished from Salem "forever" 370 years ago. On her 16th birthday, Winifred Sanderson is given the infamous spell book by an older witch.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel to the cult classic, which will be released on Disney Plus Sept. 30. You can watch the entire trailer below before it hits Disney's streaming service.
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More