Culture Entertainment

'Hocus Pocus 2' Latest Trailer Hits D23

The Sanderson Sisters get their origin story.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
hocus-pocus-disney-midler-promo
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy return.
Disney

The latest trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been showcased at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim Friday.

The almost 2-minute trailer shows the Sanderson Sisters as three young women banished from Salem "forever" 370 years ago. On her 16th birthday, Winifred Sanderson is given the infamous spell book by an older witch. 

In the present day, another 16-year-old girl receives her witch powers and lights the black flame candle, bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to Salem.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel to the cult classic, which will be released on Disney Plus Sept. 30. You can watch the entire trailer below before it hits Disney's streaming service.

