Disneyland to Expand Avengers Campus With Another Ride

Disneyland is expanding its Avengers Campus area, adding another ride into the superhero mix.

Disney was scant on details, but said it would reveal more on Sunday during the Parks and Experiences panel at the company's annual D23 expo in Anaheim. It's likely the new expansion and attraction will include a takeover of the building facade currently used for the live-action show, and the parking lot that sits behind it.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #AvengersCampus at Disneyland will be expanding, including a new attraction! More will be revealed on Sunday in Disney Parks & Experiences' panel! #D23Expo — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

Disneyland's Avengers Campus was first announced at D23 three years ago. While it was originally supposed to open in summer 2020, the pandemic pushed back its opening to summer 2021.

Avengers Campus opened at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim with one new attraction, Spider-Man Web Slingers, which joined the Guardians of the Galaxy ride (which was previously rethemed from its Tower of Terror origins back in 2017). It also has a Dr Strange area, and the Ant-Man-themed eatery and brewery Pym Test Kitchen.

