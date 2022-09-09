Pixar Announces 'Inside Out 2' at D23

Disney and Pixar weren't short of announcements Friday during the Disney and Pixar Studio Showcase at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where Amy Poehler was on hand to announce Inside Out 2.

Poehler, who voiced Joy in 2015's Inside Out, revealed that the new Pixar movie will be released in summer 2024. It'll feature a teenaged Riley, whose head now has additional emotions thrown in.

Another new Pixar movie was announced: Elio, which, a tweet says, will follow "a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth."

Elio will star Yonas Kibreab in the title role and America Ferrera as Olga Solis. It's set to be released in spring 2024.

Pixar already has Elemental coming. That's set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

Pixar on Friday also announced original long-form series Win or Lose, which follows a baseball team. It should land on Disney Plus in 2023.

D23 has so far seen Disney announce an expansion to Disneyland's Avenger's Campus, the latest Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, new movie Mufasa: The Lion King, a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, a new Disney animation called Iwájú and more.