'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Resurrects Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Get ready for the magic words: This is the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, bringing back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for more witch-y high jinks.

The trailer reveals a gang of teenagers celebrating a 16th birthday with a magic ritual, which brings back 17th-century troublemakers the Sanderson sisters. The long-awaited sequel will stream Sept. 30 on Disney Plus, in plenty of time for Halloween.

The first Hocus Pocus was a cackling cauldron of camp chaos, and although a flop when it was released in 1993 it's become a much-loved cult classic.

The spooky new flick also stars Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery, The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Story), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep).