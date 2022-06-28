Best Prime Day Deals Samsung Q60B TV Review Best Small, Portable Grills 4th of July Sales 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Review Ecobee vs. Nest Best Wireless Earbuds $120 Discount on Pixel 6 Pro
'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Resurrects Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

The Disney Plus sequel promises more high camp high jinks in Salem.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in outrageous witch outfits.
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are back, witches.
Disney Plus

Get ready for the magic words: This is the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, bringing back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for more witch-y high jinks.

The trailer reveals a gang of teenagers celebrating a 16th birthday with a magic ritual, which brings back 17th-century troublemakers the Sanderson sisters. The long-awaited sequel will stream Sept. 30 on Disney Plus, in plenty of time for Halloween.

The first Hocus Pocus was a cackling cauldron of camp chaos, and although a flop when it was released in 1993 it's become a much-loved cult classic.

The spooky new flick also stars Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery, The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Story), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep).

